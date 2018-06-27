Urgent Care Centers Market Projected to Rise to a Valuation of US$30.5 bn by the end of 2020

As per the Urgent Care Association of America, there are approximately 7,100 urgent care centers in the U.S. alone. The high unmet need in the states in the U.S. where there is a low penetration of urgent care centers will present new opportunities to key players. In addition, the availability of economical medical care facilities provided globally is amongst the key drivers fuelling the global urgent care centers market.

For Download free Sample report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/980

The study provides an in-depth analysis on the urgent care centers market and presents information including classification, applications, industry chain structure, and definition of the market. Moving further, an evaluation has also been presented on the prime development trends, major players, and expansion of this market in major regions. To provide a thorough understanding of the market for urgent care centers, the tables in this study are categorized on the basis of application, product, revenue generated, and geography.

The study presents a forecast for the six-year period from 2014 to 2020. The report provides an analysis on the market in terms of both volume and revenue. Moving next, the key market dynamics including the opportunities, drivers, challenges, restraints, and trends have also been elaborated upon under this report. SWOT analysis has been provided on the major players operating in the market. The structure of this market and the chief projections in forthcoming years are also highlighted in this report.

Overview of the Urgent Care Centers Market

Urgent care centers are a type of a walk-in clinics providing ambulatory care services in a dedicated medical facility, outside of a traditional emergency room. These centers primarily treat injuries and illnesses requiring immediate medical care, although these kinds of illnesses often do not merit an ER visit. Urgent care centers comprise unique technologies and present adequate procedures for the swift recovery of patients. These centers also bring about ease of access to their patients and present an economical and convenient healthcare experience.

The report states that the rising geriatric population globally and the increasing investments in the urgent care centers market are amongst the chief factors fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors such as the appointment flexibility and the reduced waiting time in urgent care centers have raised their demand immensely amongst patients, impacting the market positively. However, the dearth of qualified physicians and the soaring costs related to the establishment of these centers may pose a negative impact on the growth of the market in forthcoming years.

Need more detailed information, Feel free to Visit – https://www.mrrse.com/urgent-care-centers-market

On the basis of service, the report segments the market for urgent care centers into injury, illness, vaccination, physical, screening, and diagnostic. Amongst these, the segment of illnesses exhibited the largest share on the basis of revenue in 2014 and was trailed by the segment of injuries.

In terms of geography, the market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, the region of North America held the largest share in the market in 2014. This region was followed by Europe, which took the second-largest share in the market. The rising preference for economical medical care facilities and the increasing demand for walk-in health services are responsible for the dominance of the regional urgent care centers market in North America.

Key Players in the Urgent Care Centers Market

The prominent players dominant in the market are CareSpot Express Healthcare LLC, AFC/Doctors Express, Concentra Inc., MD Now, FastMed Urgent Care, MinuteClinic LLC, NextCare Urgent Care, MedExpress, U.S. HealthWorks Inc., and Patient First, among others.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for the coming years

Key highlights of this report:

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements

Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/980