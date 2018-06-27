Unsaturated Polyester Resins Industry 2017 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

“We have produced a new premium report Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Unsaturated Polyester Resins. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market by type (isopthalic, orthopthalic, DCPD), end- use (marine, building and construction, transport, tanks and pipes, artificial stones and electrical) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market are Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd., Changzhou New Solar Co. Ltd., AOC Resins, CCP Composites, DuPont, Scott Bader Company Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., and Ashland Inc.”

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) to expand the CAGR OF 3%

Unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) is important polymer used for their commercial usages in fiberglass reinforced plastics. “Increasing demand of fiber reinforced plastics in the construction industry as result of industrialization in emerging countries is supporting the growth of unsaturated polyester resins market.” Says Omkar Harane an Analyst who represents Infinium Global Research. Furthermore, the increasing applications of unsaturated polyester resins in variety of industries such as building and construction, electronics, pipes and tanks, automotive/transportation, wind energy ,and marine is anticipated to result in high demand in unsaturated polyester resins market over the next 6 year. However , the fluctuation in cost of raw materials such as maleic anhydride, glycols, and others is likely to hamper the growth of unsaturated polyester resins market . Moreover, Development in the construction industry will further drive the growth opportunities for the key players in unsaturated polyester resins market.

China is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the unsaturated polyester resins market worldwide over the next 6 years

Increasing marine, automobile, aerospace industries and rapid industrialization resulting in infrastructure development in the emerging economics of India and China are key factors responsible for the large market share of China. The consumption of unsaturated polyester resins will be high in China over the next 6 years, moreover, China is the leading exporter of UPR to the countries such as India, Japan and others. Thus, China is projected to be the most lucrative market in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in the world.

Leading players in the unsaturated polyester resins market are SABIC Chemical Company, CCP Composites, Mitsui Chemicals, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Ultron Systems, Inc., Loadpoint Limited, Minitron Electronic GmbH, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. Research towards the area of recycling for the business development creating growth prospect for unsaturated polyester resin market. Business acquisition is the key strategies approved by the leading players in this market to form the strong manufacturing base.

Segments Covered

The report on global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market covers segments such as type and end- use. The type segments include isopthalic, orthopthalic, DCPD and others. On the basis of end- use the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market is categorized into marine, building and construction, transport, tanks and pipes, artificial stones and electrical.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market such as, Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd., Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd, Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd., Changzhou New Solar Co. Ltd., AOC Resins, CCP Composites, DuPont, Scott Bader Company Ltd., UPC Technology Corp., and Ashland Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.