Tomato Puree Market Accounting for US$ 5,800 Mn by the end of 2025

Manufacturers to Enhance Authenticity of the Products Used in the Production of Tomato Puree to Gain Customer Trust

A new research report by Persistence Market Research titled ‘Tomato Puree Market: Global Industrial Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2025’ provides a critical analysis of the market on the basis of various segments it is divided in, during the forecast period. The report briefs about the current scenario of the global tomato puree market and also the impact of various factors on the market’s growth. According to this comprehensive research report, the global tomato puree market is expected to experience a surge in the demand of tomato puree especially in MEA and APAC during the forecast period. The global tomato puree market is expected to reach a market size of over US$ 6,500 Mn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The demand is primarily driven by macro-economic factors such as urbanization and development of the retail sector. The market is expected to gain traction, owing to the increasing adoption rate of tomato purees in bakery and other end-use industries. Local companies are focusing on enhancing their reach at a global level by integrating the supply chain and focusing on logistics. However, the demand for tomato puree is growing, and this is prompting big players to set up production facilities in regions such India, China, and Turkey. Product availability in certain geographical areas is estimated to have a positive impact on the sales of tomato puree. Some manufacturers are even focusing on enhancing the traceability of products used in the production, by coding them and generating traceability to respective farms across the globe which will build the trust of consumers on their products.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22225

Global Tomato Puree Market: Segmental Analysis

Based on Region, MEA is expected to hold the highest market size of over US$ 1,990 Mn by the end of 2025, in the global tomato puree market. However, in terms of growth rate APAC leads with an anticipated CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

In term of Nature, conventional puree segment leads with a much higher market size expected by the end of 2025. However, organic puree stays ahead with a higher growth rate expected during the forecast period.

Based on Packaging, bulk segment dominates the market with its market size of over US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2025. However pouches segment is expected to grow at a high rate with a value CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on End Use, food service provider is the only leading segment with over US$ 3,000 Mn market value, growing at a value CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Among various Distribution Channels of global tomato puree market, direct channel is the leading channel in terms of market size. However indirect segment stays ahead in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

Request Report Multiple Chapter @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/multiple-chapter/22225

Global Tomato Puree Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report includes a major section briefing the key players in the market. Some of these key players mentioned in the report are Döhler GmbH, Kiril Mischeff, Riviana Foods Pty Ltd, Tiger Brands Limited, Del Monte Foods Inc, H. J. Heinz Company, Ariza B.V., Dabur India Ltd., SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc., Olam International etc.

Get full report now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22225