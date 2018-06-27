“Profit from Lean” is the theme for GBMP’s 14th annual Northeast Lean Conference

Attendees of GBMP’s Northeast Lean Conference will learn how to translate Lean transformation to both top line and bottom line growth. The GBMP conference, coming October 10-11, 2018, to Providence RI, will focus on identifying and sharing the causes of successful Lean transformation and how excellent processes should consistently create compelling profit. According to GBMP President and Lean thought leader Bruce Hamilton, “Investment in Lean should have greater returns than many organizations have realized. This is why we chose Profit from Lean as the theme for our 2018 event. For most organizations embracing Lean, the need is as it was originally for Toyota: To be profitable. This need may come from rising labor costs or from declining sales. Or, it may be caused by the expense of new product development or needed infrastructure enhancements. The causes of flagging profits, as well as their solutions, are present in every corner of business, from marketing and engineering to production and supply chain. Lean systems and tools offer targeted solutions to a myriad of business challenges.”

Yet, over the last four decades, few organizations have gained the benefits seen by Toyota. Many, whose gains are moderate and barely keeping pace with customer expectations, continue to search for an elusive secret ingredient; perhaps a value stream map or an A3, or improvement kata. Others focus on cultural transformation, the people side of Lean, to give purpose the work and create alignment. Added Bruce: “The question for most remains, “How can we profit from Lean?” Regardless of an organization’s vision or purpose, the need to make more money than it spends is universal. As Stephen Covey says, “no margin, no mission.”

The Northeast Lean Conference attracts more than 500 passionate Lean implementers every year, from the manufacturing, healthcare and service industries. Lean practitioners from the front lines to the back office attend with the goal of networking, benchmarking, sharing and learning all things continuous improvement and Lean – to get the tools, knowledge, inspiration and confidence they need to bring their organizations to higher levels of operational excellence.

The annual event is ideal for executives and managers who play a role in driving Lean transformation and provides exceptional educational benefits to front line team members, CI champions and change agents from all functional areas of any organization.

Featured keynote presenters include Jim Lancaster, President of Lantech & author of the book “The Work of Management: A Daily Path to Sustainable Improvement”, and Orry Fiume, former CFO of The Wiremold Company and co-author of the book “Real Numbers: Management Accounting in a Lean Organization”. Bret Watson, President of Jotul North America and Raye Wentworth, CFO & Plant Manager at New Balance Athletic Shoe will also keynote.

There will be more than 40 breakout sessions in five tracks: Lean Leadership, Strategy & Culture, Driving Momentum with Tools, Increasing Value Throughout an Enterprise (Lean isn’t just for the shop floor anymore), Employee Success, Growth & Empowerment, Developing Change Agents & Lean Facilitators. There is also a track dedicated exclusively for those Applying Lean in Healthcare. The agenda was released in May.

If you would like more information about The Northeast Lean Conference and/or GBMP, please call us at 617-969-1396 or visit the conference website. Exhibitor and sponsor opportunities are still available.