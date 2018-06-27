Integrated Passive Devices Market 2022 Industry Key Manufacturers, Trend and Demand Research

Market Highlights:

Integrated Passive Device or IPD’s is a growing technology which offers ideal trade-off for system in package integration. Passive devices are essential parts of System–in-Package (SiP) solutions and today, it is getting used in various functions in semiconductor industry including- s decoupling, biasing, resonating, filtering, matching and transforming among others. As, the new technologies are coming into picture and demand for the small, lightweight products are increasing, it is also driving the market of integrated passive devices. Integration of passive devices on the silicon wafers, companies are achieving new levels and becoming capable of producing IPDs which are significantly smaller, thinner and higher performance than the standard discrete passive devices.

The aspects such as growing adoption of integrated passive devices in consumer electronics and the implementation of integrated passive devices in RF applications are the major driving factors for this market. However, factors such as high cost of integrated passive devices compared to discrete components are hampering the market growth. Further, the RF tuning of integrated passive devices demands longer product design cycle, which acts as a major restraining factor for the market.

Major Key Players

On Semiconductor (U.S.),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.),

STMicroelectronics (U.S.),

Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore),

Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc. (U.S.),

3DiS Technologies (France),

OnChip Devices, Inc. (U.S.),

Johanson Technology, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Integrated Passive Devices Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Regional Analysis:

IPDs market is being dominated by Europe. Countries such as Germany, France and U.K. shows positive growth rate for the adoption of IPDs among other countries. North America stands as second biggest market for the IPDs. Development by the key companies and presence of U.S. and Canada in this region gives North America a huge boost in the market. Asia Pacific stands as third biggest market. Presence of global high number of semiconductor companies are advancement in the consumer electronics segment is giving a huge boost to the market.

Segmentation

The Integrated Passive Devices Market can be classified into 5 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Base: Comprises silicon and non-silicon.

Segmentation by Product: Comprises Baluns and Couplers, Harmonic Filters, Diplexers, others (Triplexers, ESD Diodes, and Customized IPDs).

Segmentation by Type: Comprises ESD, EMI, RF-IPD and Others (LEDs.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises EMI/RFI Filtering, LED Lighting Data Converters

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

