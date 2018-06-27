Connected Aircraft Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Connected aircraft is designed to facilitate air passengers with in-flight entertainment by providing high-quality audio, video, games, flight details, music, movies, radio, and news. Furthermore, it assists in providing flight safety instructions in local languages. This will benefit the passengers in terms of comfort, reduce pilot and flight crew workload, cut maintenance time and costs, and lower the overall cost of ownership. Passengers can directly get connected to broadcast satellite and have access to international news and GPS maps; this is expected to drive the globally connected aircraft market. Of late, modern aircraft are integrated with data-centric architectures to capture real-time information. As a result, the aircraft operates as a mode to capture gigabytes of data from take-off to landing, which assists in improving the safety and efficiency of the aircraft, thus, increasing the connected aircraft market demand.

The data sharing with other aircraft and ground-based operational teams will help in the transmission of critical data and boost safety in times of emergency. The high demand for onboard infotainment services and live telecast of news and sports events for entertainment purposes will bolster the growth of the global connected aircraft market. Therefore, significant investments have been made on the development of the connected aircraft design, which would witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. However, a major restraint of the market is the cyber-security concerns by the airlines, especially in the emerging economies. In addition to that, the inconsistency & replacement of traditional data connection, data optimization with the modern systems, and slack in the data package delivery can hamper the growth of connected aircraft market.

For instance, the Southwest Airlines signed agreements with Panasonic Avionics Corporation and Global Eagle Entertainment (GEE) to provide in-flight connectivity, which includes WiFi and live television. Similarly, SITAONAIR partnered with Astronics Ballard Technology to provide a next-generation connected aircraft “smart core” software that can enhance the airline data communications and operations.

The increased technological innovations in satellite communication, enhanced passenger experience, increasing need to upgrade existing connectivity systems, and improvement in aircraft operational efficiency will enable manufacturers to offer new growth opportunities for the market players. For instance, the passenger experience is improved by enhancing in-flight entertainment, connectivity, and better comfort. The factors responsible for the growth of the global market is the increased need for operational efficiency, rising aircraft deliveries, and growing need to upgrade the existing connectivity systems. In addition, the rise in the adoption rate of hardware for aircraft connectivity augments the connected aircraft market growth.

The global connected aircraft market is segmented by type, application, aircraft type, connectivity, frequency band, and region. On the basis of type, the solutions market segment is widely used and comprises the larger share, due to the increasing passenger traffic and growing demand for in-flight connectivity. On the basis of connectivity, the in-flight connectivity has the largest demand in the connected aircraft market, due to increasing demand for in-flight entertainment systems and passenger connectivity. On the basis of frequency bands, the Ku-band market segment has a higher demand in the connected aircraft market due to its capability to transmit high-speed data. The increase in bandwidth has led to a surge in internet connectivity speed. On the basis of aircraft type, the fixed-wing market segment has the largest demand in the connected aircraft market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. As of 2017, the North American region dominated the market, due to the presence of Boeing and Bombardier, the major commercial aircraft manufacturers, and airlines such as American Airlines and United Airlines. The Asia Pacific region is second to the North American region in the global connected aircraft market due to urbanization and increase in the disposable income, high travel rate of passengers, and rising air passenger traffic. Thus, the global connected aircraft market is estimated to witness a CAGR of over 16% from 2018 to 2023.

The key players in global connected aircraft market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (U.S.), SITAONAIR (Switzerland), Thales Group (France), Kontron AG (Germany), Inmarsat plc (U.K), Gogo Inc. (U.S.), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (U.S.), Cobham plc (U.K), IBM (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Spafax (U.K), Apple (U.S.), and Microsoft (U.S.).

