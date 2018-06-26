Interventional Oncology Market Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2024

Interventional Oncology Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Interventional Oncology Market by procedure (radiation therapy, ablation and particle embolization) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Interventional Oncology Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Interventional Oncology Market are Merit Medical, Cook Medical, AtriCure, NeuWave Medical, Profound Medical, AngioDynamics and Terumo Corporation. According to report the global interventional oncology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

Interventional oncology is one of the type of cancer care, performed by specially trained radiologists called interventional radiologists. Interventional oncology targets cancer and/or the pain it causes. These procedures are often used with standard cancer treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. Generally, interventional oncology is meant for those patients who have not responded to chemotherapy or radiation, cannot receive more radiation, unable to undergo surgery or need relief from their cancer pain. For certain types of tumors, interventional oncology procedures can be curative. Most interventional oncology procedures require an overnight hospital stay.

Interventional technology is one of the type of cancer care that is done with the help of minimally invasive procedure. The increased awareness concerning the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries, such as reduced risk of infection, minimal complications, shorter hospital stay, lesser pain, and faster recovery time as compared to the conventional open surgeries, are encouraging patients and surgeons to go for minimally invasive surgeries. Thus growing demand for minimally invasive therapeutics to drive the market growth. Also, the ability of minimally invasive techniques to treat cancerous cells better than alternative cancer treatments such as radiation therapy, surgeries, and systematic chemotherapy has helped the technique, gain popularity. Furthermore, use of image-guided solutions with oncology procedure is also encouraging the market growth. However high treatment cost of interventional oncology hinders the market growth. Development of new innovative products that can efficiently treat cancer will also in aid in market growth in coming years

Among the geographies, North America has the largest market share in the interventional oncology market in 2017. Rising incidence of cancer among North American citizens, increase adoption of minimally invasive procedures, improved reimbursement policies and tremendous technological progress in the field of radiology are the key factors responsible for driving growth in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in terms of CAGR, throughout the forecast period 2018-2024, owing to rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income and huge population base. With huge population, the chances of people getting affected with cancer increases.

Segment Covered

The report on global interventional oncology market covers segments such as, procedure. On the basis of procedure the global interventional oncology market is categorized into radiation therapy, ablation and particle embolization.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global interventional oncology market such as, Boston Scientific Ltd, BTG, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical, Cook Medical, AtriCure, NeuWave Medical, Profound Medical, AngioDynamics and Terumo Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global interventional oncology market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of interventional oncology market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the interventional oncology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the interventional oncology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.