Guar Gum Market Key Players and Industry Analysis 2023

A research study titled, “Guar Gum Market by grade, function, application & food & beverage application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Guar Gum Market was worth USD 0.56 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.09 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.75% during the forecast period. Guar gum is generally acknowledged as an ingredient in wide range of applications, for example, paper manufacturing, oil & gas, food & beverages, paper fabricating, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics and some more. Its multifunctional properties build its adoption in end-use applications. The developing oil and gas industry, particularly the shale gas industry, has thusly expanded the interest for guar gum, accordingly boosting the development of this market.

The Guar Gum Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Guar Gum Market, By Grade, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Food

Guar Gum Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Paper manufacturing

Food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals & cosmetics

Oil & gas

Mining & explosives

Guar Gum Market, By Function, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Binding

Thickening

Friction reducing

Gelling

Others

Guar Gum Market – By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are Vikas WSP Ltd, Dabur, Hindustan Gums & Chemicals Ltd, Rama Gum Industries India Limited and India Glycols Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America is evaluated to hold a critical offer in the worldwide guar gum market and is additionally anticipated to develop at the most astounding CAGR amid the gauge time frame. The developing oil and gas industry in nations, for example, Canada and United States, and the demand for processed and frozen foods in the North American market are the principle factors for the exponential development of guar gum in this area. High import volumes by the United States are the central point that is impacting the area’s offer in the market. There have been enormous development openings in the European and Asia-Pacific markets, because of the rising interest for guar gum from the food and feed industries.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the guar gum market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry guar gum market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry

trends and their impact on the guar gum market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the guar gum market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the guar gum market and what are the major

strategies adopted by them to sustain the guar gum market competition?

