Facial Fat Transfer Market 2018; Expected to Value USD 4.20 Billion by 2023

Universal Facial Fat Transfer Market 2018 Research Report implements a comprehensive study on Market Research Future. The report aims to provide an overview of global Facial Fat Transfer Market with Top Merchants and worldwide Segmentation. Forecast till 2022.

Market Insights:

Developed in the late 19th century, fat grafting has become a popular choice for various applications. With the advent of modern liposuction technologies, facial fat transfer is a safe, outpatient procedure that is used in both aesthetic and clinical purposes. Clinical applications primarily involve the correction of facial contour defects, treatment of burn scars and radiodermatitis. Meanwhile, aesthetic applications include facial rejuvenation and correction of fine lines and wrinkles.

Market Research Future has recently published a report which identifies the various factors that affect this market’s growth. In 2015 the market was evaluated at USD $1.50 billion and MRFR has estimated the market to value USD $4.20 billion by 2022.

Major factors influencing this market are primarily social and cultural in nature. This is because, while the procedure has clinical applications, it is known predominantly for its aesthetic applications. Changing ideals of beauty, influence of contemporary celebrities across the film, music and fashion industries and a stronger adoption of such techniques for anti-aging purposes are key facilitators of growth for this market. Additionally, the use of one’s own body fat as opposed to a foreign substance, such as in dermal fillers, makes the procedure safer as there is little to no occurrence of an allergic reaction or rejection of the substance.

Facial fat transfer is one of the few procedures currently available that can be categorized as regenerative medicine. Some practitioners use stem cells to produce a more reliable and visible end result. Another trend that has been observed in this market is the use of platelet rich plasma (PRP), which is used to improve quality of facial soft issue as well as improve final outcomes and recovery time.

It is important to have the procedure performed by an experienced plastic surgeon to achieve a smooth appearance with minimal side effects. Improper administration of the procedure can cause a lumpy appearance, specifically in the perioccular area. A key challenge for this market is the presence of cheaper yet unsafe alternatives that often have undesirable results.

Key Players:

Analysis of major players in the facial fat transfer market are based on product launch, agreement & partnership and acquisition & expansion. Players of this competitive landscape include SciVision Biotech Inc., Galderma S.A., Sinclair Pharma, Allergan, Merz Pharma, Valeant, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Sanofi and others.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation of this market has been done on the basis of types, treatment, end users and region. This allows dissection of the market to promote a better understanding of same as a whole.

Based on types, the market has been segmented into microlipoinjection, autologous fat transfer and others. Of these, the autologous fat transfer segment possesses the largest share owing to its wider application that does not limit fat transfer to the face.

Based on treatment type, the market has been segmented into fat injections, dermal fillers and others.

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, medical device company and others

Based on region, the market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Americas possesses the largest piece of the market due to the robust demand for facial fat transfer in this region. This is largely due to the adoption of modern cosmetic procedures in the region as well as the widespread use of such procedures for clinical applications as well such as in treating patients who have suffered burns or facial disfigurement.

Europe closely follows the Americas’ growth pattern and is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate as the market possesses unrealized scope in this region. With countries such as South Korea becoming popular destinations for cosmetic surgery tourism and the growing acceptance of such procedures in other emerging economies of this region, growth for this market is inevitable and expected to be swift.

The Middle East and Africa region is also expected to contribute to global market growth. However, due to the under developed nature of many African countries growth is limited. The Middle East is expected to be responsible for this regional segments growth due to the strong prevalence and adoption of cosmetic procedures amongst women in the region.

Latest Industry News:

Recently a 5 year old Lituanian boy with the rare Goldenhar Syndrome underwent surgery that has saved the child’s life. The young boy has severe facial deformities on the right side among other symptoms. Facial fat transfer was a key procedure used to help provie the child with some normalcy and improvent of quality of life.

