Contract Staffing Services in Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Indore, Ahmadabad

Contract staffing services emerged as a specialized field to serve the ever growing and complex HR needs of any organizations. We enable the companies to concentrate on their core business activities by taking up the work of finding the right people to fit their work culture and with the specialized skills required for the job to be done.

We serve in all major cities across India like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Kolkata, Indore etc. Our excellence in providing highly qualified and experienced resources with extensive hands on experience. We are specialized in providing candidates with relevant experience & skill to meet your company requirements.

According to the Director of http://clrservices.com/, Gaurav Pathak, “Our resources such as office assistance are trained to integrate to the clients requirements with our services becoming an extension to their business needs. We give well managed team to ensure smooth functioning and timely response to the company requirements. Our company consists of professionals who as experience to work in Global working environment. The candidates have experience in mid-size Companies to large Corporate Houses. So they perform well in any company either it is small or big.”

Gaurav says, “The staff we provide have multi-domain industry experience and capability to cross-implement solutions. They have proven track record of executing major projects on time with perfection. In many companies they are on-demand because they have capability to pool in talented resources to meet contingencies.”

We provide staffing solution for all the segment such as engineering, finance executive, sales & marketing etc. We understand the requirement of the client thoroughly and search a right employee and get the most suitable candidates who has all the necessary skills that your company needs.

Gaurav further says, “Our focus is to provide exactly the same kind of profiles which your company is looking for. We believe in Quality. It is our constant endeavour to provide the most suitable candidates within the short time period. All the candidates are team-players and excellent communication skills with flexible ideas.”

We provides trained & proficient staffing for positions like receptionists, dispatch officials, photo copying machine operations, beverage serving, filing operations, booking of tickets and a host of administrative support services. Our candidates are all trained according to needs specific to your job roles and are undertaken as per client specifications.

Through our services we want to contribute, as a key player and on a global basis, to the evolution of the labour market and to emphasize the personal and social value of work. We believe in long term relationship with all our clients. Clients’ interest is our interest for each requirement we work on. We are providers of manpower for Junior & middle levels, requirements to be filled across India. We offer candidates for all Industries i.e, ITES and Non-IT Industries.

As a leading staffing solution in Bangalore we enable the companies to concentrate the candidates by taking up the work of finding the right people to fit their work culture and with the specialized skills required for the job to be done.

For permanent Staffing Solution we also provide highly qualified team of recruiters who are well versed with latest technologies and understand the needs of the client. Our company conduct monthly workshop trainings for our recruiters to remain updated with changes in the latest technology.

The exchange of views must characterize not only the relationship between colleagues, but also relationships with all other stakeholders in which dignity, honour and reputation of each individual can be maintained.

The work environment and the leaders of an organisation play a key role in determining the experience of an employee in a work place. The whole experience critically impacts employee engagement and business outcomes. India is a country that embraces the use of technology, understands the value of technology. So we think it is a tremendous opportunity to hire a trained professionals.

Contact:

Gaurav Pathak

8888856101

sales@clrservices.com

http://clrservices.com/

CLR FACILITY SERVICES PVT. LTD.

A-3, 1st Floor, Minar Apartments,

CTS No.124/1, Plot No-83, Law College Road,

Erandwane, Pune – 411004