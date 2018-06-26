BALSAMIC VINEGAR OF MODENA EXHIBITING AT 64TH BALSAMIC VINEGAR OF MODENA EXHIBITING AT NYC SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW

The Consorzio Tutela Aceto Balsamico di Modena (Consortium for the Protection of Balsamic Vinegar of Modena) is excited to be back again at the Summer Fancy Food Show, for the second year of its project “Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original”.

“We are thrilled to attend the Summer Fancy Food Show from June 30th to July 2nd and share our vision of authenticity – said Federico Desimoni, Director of the Consorzio -. Visit us at Booth #2905 to sample our Balsamic Vinegar and learn more about how to recognise and why to go for the genuine product. Our goal is to combat food piracy and Italian Sounding. To recognise the original Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, look for the PGI logo!”

The Consorzio is developing a consumer-conscious, information project in USA that is co-financed by the European Union and it does this also by creating an incisive relationship with some influential USA food bloggers. Seven of them recently visited the Consorzio”s headquarter in Modena. They said the trip was a wonderful experience, really useful to go deeper into the production process and control and to understand why is the Balsamic Vinegar of Modena so unique. The campaign also features a web portal www.originalbalsamicvinegar.eu and pages dedicated to the main social networks

– Facebook @originalbalsamicvinegar

– Instagram @originalbalsamicvinegar

– Twitter @theoriginalbv

June the 30th the Consortium will also attend the “100X100 Italian Gala”, an exclusive event organised by “I love Italian Food” and in collaboration with the Associazione Italiana Chef di New York (Italian Chef Association New York). During the Gala, the participating restaurants will receive the “100X100 Italian Awards” for their contribution to the image and prestige of high-quality Italian food in NYC. Guests will have the opportunity to taste the Balsamic Vinegar during the dinner.

About Balsamic Vinegar of Modena

Already known in Roman times, and deeply rooted in Modena’s culture and history, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena today, is one of the global ambassadors of Italian

enogastronomic excellence: it is exported all over the world to no fewer than 120 Countries with a total export value of over 90%. Production turnover exceeds 350

million euros, while consumer spending stands at 900 million euros. These figures put the product in the top ten Italian DOP and PGI food specialities. The Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original campaign will be conducted in the period 2017 – 2020 with the goal of improving the knowledge of consumers in

California, Florida and New York City. In addition to the goals already mentioned, another key action is to involve young chefs, thanks to a collaboration with the

prestigious Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and International Culinary Center (ICC). The campaign will utilize the most modern communication technologies and will include seminars and study trips to Italy for the students and influencers.