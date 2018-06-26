Algeria Tissue and Hygiene In Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :
Tissue and hygiene saw strong growth in all areas in 2017. A growing population, increasing consumer awareness and focus on hygiene, and lifestyle changes due to urbanisation have generated sales growth in Algeria. Moreover, the increasing number of women joining the workforce and becoming economically independent is driving them to demand more tissue and hygiene products. In addition, modernisation of retailing with a growing number of supermarkets/hypermarkets in the country offering frequent…
Euromonitor International’s Tissue and Hygiene in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content
Favourable Demographic Trends and Improving Consumer Awareness Drive the Growth of Tissue and Hygiene
Economic Slowdown Drives Demand for Economy and Standard Products
Domestic Players Continue To Show Stronger Sales Growth
Independent Small Grocers Holds the Largest Distribution Share in Tissue and Hygiene
Although Slowing Down, the Outlook Is Positive for Tissue and Hygiene
Market Indicators
Table 1 Birth Rates 2012-2017
Table 2 Infant Population 2012-2017
Table 3 Female Population by Age 2012-2017
Table 4 Total Population by Age 2012-2017
Table 5 Households 2012-2017
Table 6 Forecast Infant Population 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Female Population by Age 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Total Population by Age 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Households 2017-2022
Market Data
Table 10 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2014-2017
Table 14 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 15 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2016
Table 16 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 17 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Away-from-home Tissue Continues To Shape Overall Away-from-home Tissue and Hygiene
Increasing Local Production of Away-from-home Tissue and Hygiene Will Democratise Sales
Horeca Is the Leading Channel for Away-from-home Tissue and Hygiene
Competitive Landscape
Wafa Remains the Incontestable Leading Player
Faderco Shows High Interest in Away-from-home Tissue and Hygiene
the Competitive Landscape Remains Concentrated
Category Data
Table 18 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 19 Sales of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 20 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 21 Distribution of Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 22 Sales of Forecast Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 23 Sales of Forecast Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Positive Trends Ensure Growth for Nappies/diapers/pants
Growth Expected To Slow Down
Standard Nappies/diapers To Grow Fastest
Competitive Landscape
Molfix Remains the Leading Brand
Proctor & Gamble Loses Share
International Brands Dominate But Faderco Is Growing
Category Data
Table 24 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 25 Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2013-2017
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Nappies/Diapers/Pants: % Value 2014-2017
Table 28 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 29 Forecast Retail Sales of Nappies/Diapers/Pants by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Sustainable Growth for Sanitary Protection
Ultra-thin Towels With Wings Projected To See the Fastest Growth But Remains A Niche
Standard Towels With Wings To Remain Dominant
Competitive Landscape
Faderco Remains the Incontestable Dominant Player
Star Brands Continues Losing Share
Domestic Production of Standard and Economy Brands Gains Ground
Category Data
Table 30 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 31 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 32 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2013-2017
Table 33 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2014-2017
Table 34 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 35 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Demand for Wipes Expected To Continue Growing Strongly
Baby Wipes Continues To Dominate
Gradual Slowdown in Growth Predicted
Competitive Landscape
Hygienix Remains the Leading Player
Domestic Players Are Growing Strongly
Growing Demand for Economy Brands Driven by Severe Price Increases
Category Data
Table 36 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 37 Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 38 NBO Company Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2013-2017
Table 39 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Wipes: % Value 2014-2017
Table 40 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 41 Forecast Retail Sales of Wipes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Strong Growth Expected for Retail Tissue
Toilet Paper Dominates
Although Small, Other Retail Tissue Categories Are Expected To Grow Fast
Competitive Landscape
Faderco Continues To Lead
Domestic Production Gains Share
Positioning of Brands
Category Data
Table 42 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 43 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 44 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2013-2017
Table 45 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2014-2017
Table 46 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 47 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Strong Performance Expected for Adult Incontinence in Algeria
Threats To Growth
Legislation Change Projected To Constrain Adult Incontinence Purchases
Competitive Landscape
Concentrated Competitive Landscape in Adult Incontinence
Faderco Consolidates Its Position
Domestic Production Benefits From New Legislation
Category Data
Table 48 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2014-2017
Table 49 Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2017
Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2013-2017
Table 51 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Adult Incontinence: % Value 2014-2017
Table 52 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 53 Forecast Sales of Retail Adult Incontinence by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Continued…….
