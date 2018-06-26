Aerospace Window Frame Market: Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2025

Aerospace window frames are used in the cockpit windshields and passenger cabin windows to provide rigidity to the windows. Metal window frame is used widely in aircrafts. Increase demand of cockpit windshield frame in different countries such as India, Brazil and China among others is the one of the major factor boosting the market for aerospace window frame during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based on aircraft type, the global aerospace window frame market is segmented into wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft, very large aircraft, general aviation and regional aircraft. Among various aircraft types, in 2016, the wide body aircraft segment is estimated to be the major market followed by very large aircraft and expected to be the same during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increasing regional and commercial aircraft deliveries is expected to be one of the major factor fueling the regional aircraft segment in global aerospace window frame market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Based on material type, the global aerospace window frame market is segmented into composites and metal. Among various material type, the composites segment estimated to be the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Composites window frame offers superior damage tolerance which is one of the major factor boosting the demand of composites segment in the aerospace window frame market. Moreover, among various material type, the metal segment is estimated to be the major market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Based onproduct type, the global aerospace window frame market is segmented intocockpit windshield frame and cabin window frame. Among various product type, the cockpit windshield frame segment is estimated to be the major market during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. However, cabin window frame is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increase in the demand of lightweight frames is the major key factor fueling the demand of cabin window frame segment in the aerospace window frame market.

The supply chain of global aerospace window framemarket comprises airlines,raw material manufacturers, aircraft OEMs and window frame manufacturers. The key aircraft OEMs are Bombardier, Boeing, Airbus, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and ATR among others. Long term contacts, partnership with OEMs andnew product development are the major strategies adopted by the key players to increase their market share globally.

By geography, the global aerospace window framemarket has been segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. In 2016, North America holds the largest market share in the aerospace window framemarket followed by Europe. Some of the major factors driving the market for aerospace window framemarket in North America are increasing research and development activities by major manufacturers such as Boeing and increase in the demand of wide body aircrafts among others.

In 2016, the U.S. is the key market for the aerospace window frame in North America and globally. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR among all regions during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Countries such as India, China and Japan are the key market for the aerospace window frame in Asia Pacific.

Increase in the demand of lightweight frames to carbon emission reduction and achieve fuel efficiency is one of the major factor boosting the market of aerospace window frame during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025. Increasing in the demand of wide body aircraft is the major market boosting the market for aerospace window frame in Middle East and Africa.

Some of the major players in the aerospace window framemarket include are LMI Aerospace, Inc(United States), SIFCO Industries Inc(United States), GKN Aerospace (United Kingdom), Nordam Interiors & Structure Division (United States), Otto Fuchs KG (Germany) and Advanced Composite Engineering (United States).In addition, some of the other players Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Boeing (United States), Bombardier Inc (Canada)and Embraer Aircraft Holding, Inc(Brazil) among others.