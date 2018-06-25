Teleradiology Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

A research study titled, “Teleradiology Market by modality – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Teleradiology Market is expected to be around $10 billion by 2025. This can be primarily attributed to number of factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing number of emergency cases, increase in number of diagnostic imaging scans, and implementation of picture archiving and communication system (PACS). In addition to this, ongoing improvements in telecommunication and imaging modalities will further trigger the demand for tele-diagnosis, tele-consultation, and tele-monitoring. Moreover, the instant remote access to the images on the cloud network facilitates radiologists to efficiently diagnose, consult, and monitor the patient at remote locations. However, the lack of data security will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages Of This Report @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC06118

Teleradiology Market Segmentation:

Teleradiology Market Assessment and Forecast, By Modality, 2016-2025:

X-ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Nuclear Radiology

Teleradiology Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The key players in the teleradiology market emphasize on strategic expansion through collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to increase their presence in the global market. For instance, in October 2016, ARIS Radiology, acquired US Teleradiology, an Atlanta based teleradiology company, to provide an extended range of radiology services and staffing solutions to medical facilities. Some of the major players in the teleradiology market are Virtual Radiologic Corporation (an affiliate of MEDNAX Inc.), Agfa-Gevaert N.V., ONRAD, Inc., Everlight Radiology Pty Ltd, Cybernet Systems Corporation, RamSoft, Inc., Spectra AB, StatRad, LLC. and USARAD Holdings, Inc.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

To Grab the Report With Table Of Content, Please Visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/teleradiology-market

List Of Tables:

Table 1.Teleradiology Market, By Modality, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 2.X-ray Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 3.Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 4.Computed Tomography Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 5.Ultrasound Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 6.Nuclear Radiology Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 7.Teleradiology Market, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 8.NorthAmerica Teleradiology Market, By Country, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 9.North America Teleradiology Market, By Modality, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 10.U.S. Teleradiology Market, By Modality, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 11.Canada Teleradiology Market, By Modality, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Table 12.Mexico Teleradiology Market, By Modality, 2016-2025 ($Million)

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Offers One Stop Solution For Market Research, Business Intelligence, And Consulting Services To Help Clients Make More Informed Decisions. It Provides Both Syndicated As Well As Customized Research Studies For Its Customers Spread Across The Globe. The Company Offers Market Intelligence Reports Across A Broad Range Of Industries Including Healthcare, Chemicals & Materials, Technology, Automotive, And Energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: Sales@Crystalmarketresearch.Com