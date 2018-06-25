Smartphone Screen Protector Market is set to grow substantially during the forecast timeframe

Market Highlights:

Smartphone screen protectors are a sheet of high quality plastic which is placed on the surface of screen of any mobile phones. The screen protectors are designed in such way that without damaging the screen of smartphone, it can take all the basis damages such as scratches and others. In the last couple of years, the amount of mobile phone users has increased around the world. Due to the high demand for smartphones the companies came up with the screen protectors which are currently installed in more than 90% of the smartphones worldwide.

The smartphone screen protectors ensure no clarity loss of the screens. Increasing concerns regarding the safety of the display which cost huge amount of money if broken, people opt for screen protectors which are available for as low as $0.5 to $1. This is leading to the high demand for the screen protectors around the world. Another factor which is driving the market of smartphone screen protectors are low manufacturing cost. The screen protector business has proven to be very efficient as the resources needed to manufacture is easily available. Low raw material cost and high profit margin is one of the other region which is inviting several companies into the business.

Also, there has been various changes in the past few years in the segment of screen protectors. Concept of Anti-glare screen protectors helps to reduce the glare on a smartphone’s LCD screen. It uses a matte finishing coat and diffusion means to reduce the consistency of reflected images.

Major Key Players

Zagg Inc. (U.S.),

Bodyguardz (U.S.),

Corning Inc. (U.S.),

Belkin International Inc. (U.S.),

Asahi Glass co. (Japan),

AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd.(India),

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan),

SCHOTT Corporation (Germany),

FeYong Digital Technology Limited (China) and Shenzhen YOOBAO Technology Co., Ltd. (China) among others

According to MRFR, the Smartphone screen protector market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period and expected to reach market size of US $49.2 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Segmentation

Segmentation by Materials: Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), tempered glass material, Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and multi-layer among others

Segmentation by Types: 2D, 2.5D, 3D, color screen protector and 9H tempered glass among others

Segmentation by thickness: 0.21 mm, .026mm, 0.33 mm and 0.48mm among others

Segmentation by applications: smartphones, tablets and others

Regional Analysis

Smartphone Screen Protector Market is growing with the positive growth in all the regions. Asia Pacific regions in dominating the market due to rich presence of manufacturing companies in China, India, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. The region is also one of the prominent leader in exporting smartphones and accessories around the world. North America stands as second largest market for Smartphone Screen Protector due high number of smartphone and tablet users in the region. The region also has rich manufacturing industries including smartphone and accessories which is driving the market demand. Europe stands as third biggest market for Smartphone Screen Protector. Rich supply chain and wide reach of e-commerce helps to deliver the products easily leading to high demand for the product. Also, presence of developed nations such as Germany, France, Italy, U.K. and others gives boost to the market growth.

