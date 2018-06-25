Robotics Market advancement by year 2023

Global Robotics Market was valued at USD 46.18 Billion in the year 2017. Global Robotics market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.52% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 112.6 billion by the year 2023. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest market share in 2017 and North America market is considered as the fastest growing market in the forecasted period. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), Intuitive Surgical (U.S), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), ABB Group (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), Yamaha Corporation (Japan), Komatsu, Ltd. (Japan), Locus Robotics (U.S), Fetch Robotics Inc. (U.S), Barrett Technology LLC (U.S), are some of the key players in the Global Robotics market. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Drivers:

Rising Labor cost

Restraints:

Installation Cost is high

Opportunities:

Implementation and Adoption of Robotic Technology

Challenges:

Government Regulations

The major shares of the market come from Logistics in Global Robotics Market. On the other hand, automotive type for this market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2018-2023.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Robotics Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End-use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors, and consumers.

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Type

Automotive Robot

Mobile Robot

Industrial Robot

Service Robot

Others

By Vertical Industry

Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Electronics

Domestic

Healthcare

Agriculture

Transportation

Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Market Players

iRobot Corporation (U.S.)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Intuitive Surgical (U.S)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Fanuc Corporation (Japan)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

