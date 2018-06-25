Rob Semans Insurance Agcy Inc Congratulates Owner Rob Semans for Successfully Completing 40 Years as a State Farm Insurance Agent

Winter Haven, FL (June 25, 2018) – Insurance policies are never luxuries, but necessities that can come in handy in the most worrisome situations of life – and should be chosen with care and never in a hurry. As a State Farm Insurance Winter Haven FL agent since 1978, Rob Semans has been saying this over and over again to his customers. The team in his company, Rob Semans Insurance Agcy Inc, has recently congratulated him for successfully completing four decades in the insurance industry.

As a State Farm Winter Haven FL insurance agent, Rob Semans has been an industry insider for a long time and has seen the insurers market in Florida go through many changes. He has been a part of the evolution of the industry, and has also contributed in a big way to the sector in Florida. Rob Semans Insurance Agcy Inc, the company that he owns, offers a wide range of insurance products to customers in FL, such as Life Insurance Winter Haven FL, Renters Insurance Winter Haven FL, Condo Owners Insurance Winter Haven FL, Vehicle Insurance Winter Haven FL and Car Insurance Winter Haven FL. It also offers help with Annuities and Banking.

Rob Semans set up his agency with the mission of being the first choice of customers when it comes to the best insurance and financial products. His company has a ‘customer-first” approach and this is evident in all the Insurance Winter Haven FL products that it offers to customers throughout Central Florida and Winter Haven. In the 4 decades of his experience in the industry, Rob Semans has picked up a lot of knowledge about customers’ needs. His team looks up to him for this reason.

Customers interested in his financial products can directly contact Rob Semans on Facebook Messenger. The official website of the agency also contains the contact information, office address and other details that can help them to get in touch with the Auto Insurance Agent Winter Haven FL.

About Rob Semans Insurance Agcy Inc

Rob Semans Insurance Agcy Inc is owned and operated by Rob Semans, a licensed Insurance Agent Winter Haven FL, and has various insurance and financial products on offer for customers who belong to the local community.

###