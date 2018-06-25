Pedigree Ski Shop Helps You Transport Your Ski Equipment with a Selection of Ski Bags

This ski shop has a wide range of ski bags and boot bags ideal for skiers who need reliable and durable storage for their ski equipment and boots.

[UNITED STATES, 06/26/2018] – Pedigree Ski Shop, together with 44Board, offers a wide selection of high-quality ski bags that can help skiers transport their equipment whether it is far or near. Skiers can choose from a variety of ski and snowboard bags to boot bags and more.

The ski shop provides ski and boot bags from dependable brands including Kjus, Toni Sailer, The North Face, Skea, and Obermeyer.

Convenient and Durable Ski Bags

Skiers can transport their equipment using one of the ski bags from Pedigree Ski Shop. The selection of bags not only offers convenience to skiers but dependability as well. For example, the Transpack Ski Double Convertible is a convertible ski case designed for convenience and durability. This lightweight, padded case can fit two pairs of skis.

It has compression straps for load control and size adjustments. For a perfect fit, skiers can modify the length from 165 centimeters to 185 centimeters.

There are also hard cases for a single pair of skis and poles. The Transpack Shuttle Hard Case Sing is a double hard case rolling carrier for individual pairs. Its adjustable length can securely hold skis from 114 centimeters to 208 centimeters.

Durable and Water Resistant Boot Bags

Apart from ski bags, Pedigree Ski Shop also offers a range of boot bags to protect skiers’ ski boots as well as other equipment like helmet and gear.

The Transpack XT1 Solid has Isosceles Storage System, which can carry boot other things. It has side boot pockets containing air/water drainage grommets. Its fabric is water-resistant coated 600 denier polyester, which is durable and tough.

Meanwhile, the Transpack Heated Boot Pro is a heated vault style bag, featuring three-heat settings that provide the right temperature for the boots. The bag is made of 1680 ballistic nylon and polyester ripstop that is super tough and water resistant.

About Pedigree Ski Shop

Pedigree Ski Shop offers an array of top-of-the-line equipment and gear for skiing, snowboarding, swimming, and tennis. The company has been providing products from top quality brands for more than 50 years.

For more information, visit https://pedigreeskishop.com.