Optical Coatings Market 2018: Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast 2023

The Global Optical Coatings Market is segmented by Type, Coating Method, Coating Material, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Type, the Global Optical Coatings Market is segmented into anti-reflective (AR) coatings, beam-splitter coatings, electrochromic (EC) coatings, filter coatings, high reflective coatings, transparent conductive coatings, partial reflection coatings, and others. The filter coatings are sub-segmented into short-pass, long-pass, and notch filters. An anti-reflection coating (AR coating) was leading the global market 22% market share in 2017 due to wide application in lenses (spectacles & camera), displays (television, digital signages, laptops, tablets, computers, mobiles), automobile components (GPS display, windshield) and solar cells among others, and is expected to continue growing over the forecast period.

On the Basis of the Coating Method, the Global Optical Coatings Market is segmented into vaccum deposition/evaporative deposition, sputter deposition, and others. The vaccum deposition is sub-segmented into thermal evaporation and electrom beam deposition. Sputter deposition method is sub-segmented into ion beam sputtering (IBS), ion assisted deposition (IAS), reactive sputtering, magnetron sputtering, plasma sputtering, and gas flow sputtering. Vaccum deposition accounted to have the largest market share under coating method category in 2017 owing to its advantages such as high deposition rates & thus shorter run times, low production cost, good durability, compatibility with wide range of coating materials. However, ion beam sputtering (IBS) and ion assisted deposition (IAS) methods are collectively projected to be the fastest-growing deposition methods of the optical coatings over the forecast period owing to growing requirement for excellent durability.

On the Basis of the Coating Material, the Global Optical Coatings Market is segmented into metalllic materials and dielectric materials. The dielectric materials accounted for the major market share over mettallic counterparts in 2017 owing to its wide consumption in different types of coatings and compatibility with different coating methods and is expected to show rapid growth over the forecast period.

On the Basis of the End-Use Industry, the Global Optical Coatings Market is segmented into electronics, laser & optics, automotive, construction, military & defense, solar, healthcare, and others. The electronics industry consumed optical coatings extensively in 2017 owing to its utilization in wide applications coupled with growing consumer electronics market and rising disposable income in emerging economies and is expected to show strong demand over the forecast period. Solar industry is expected to be following electronics industry in terms of market consumption over the forecast period owing to its wide adoption on account of increasing green energy demands in both developed and developing countries.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Optical Coatings Market are Edmund Optics Inc. (U.S.), Thorlabs, Inc. (U.S.), Angstrom Engineering Inc. (Canada), Optiforms, Inc. (U.S.), Abrisa Technologies (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Jena GmbH (Germany), II-VI Optical Systems (U.S.), Inrad Optics (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Newport Corporation (U.S.), DowDuPont, Inc. (U.S.), Reynad Corporation (U.S.), Optics Balzers AG (Liechtenstein), Zygo Corporations (U.S.), and Optical Coating Technologies (UK).

Regional Analysis

The Global Optical Coatings Market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia is expected to lead the global optical coating market over the forecast period 2018-2023, followed by North America, which is further trailed by Europe. The Middle East & Africa is expected to show a significant demand over the forecast period. Latin America is expected to show a moderate demand over the forecast period.

