Global Pico Projector Market to reach a market size of $4.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Pico Projector Market, published by KBV research, the Global Pico Projector Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Light Processing (DLP) Pico Projector Market by Region in 2018 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Laser Beam Steering Pico Projector Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Holographic Laser Projection Pico Projector Market.
The Standalone/Non-embedded market holds the largest market share in Global Pico Projector Market by Configuration in 2018 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Embedded market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21% during (2019 – 2023).
The Laptop/Desktop market holds the largest market share in Global Pico Projector Market by Compatibility in 2018 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 17 % during the forecast period. The Digital Cameras market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.3% during (2019 – 2023). Additionally, The Portable Media Players market would attain market value of $412.9 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Pico Projector Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AXA SA, Celluon, Inc., Lenovo, LG Corporation (LG Electronics, Inc.), MicroVision, Inc., Miroir USA, Coretronic Corp. (Optoma Technology, Inc.), Syndiant Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., and ZTE Corporation.
Global Pico Projector Market Size Segmentation
By Technology
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Laser Beam Steering
Holographic Laser Projection
Others
By Configuration
Embedded
Standalone/Non-embedded
By Compatibility
Laptop/Desktop
Smartphones
Digital Cameras
Portable Media Players
Others
By Geography
North America Pico-Projector Market Size
US Pico-Projector Market Size
Canada Pico-Projector Market Size
Mexico Pico-Projector Market Size
Rest of Global Pico-Projector Market Size
Europe Pico-Projector Market Size
Germany Pico-Projector Market Size
UK Pico-Projector Market Size
France Pico-Projector Market Size
Russia Pico-Projector Market Size
Spain Pico-Projector Market Size
Italy Pico-Projector Market Size
Rest of Europe Pico-Projector Market Size
Asia Pacific Pico-Projector Market Size
China Pico-Projector Market Size
Japan Pico-Projector Market Size
India Pico-Projector Market Size
South Korea Pico-Projector Market Size
Singapore Pico-Projector Market Size
Malaysia Pico-Projector Market Size
Rest of Asia Pacific Pico-Projector Market Size
LAMEA Pico Projector Market Size
Brazil Pico Projector Market Size
Argentina Pico Projector Market Size
UAE Pico Projector Market Size
Saudi Arabia Pico Projector Market Size
South Africa Pico Projector Market Size
Nigeria Pico Projector Market Size
Rest of LAMEA Pico Projector Market Size
Companies Profiled
AXA SA
Celluon, Inc.
Lenovo
LG Corporation (LG Electronics, Inc.)
MicroVision, Inc.
Miroir USA
Coretronic Corp. (Optoma Technology, Inc.)
Syndiant Inc.
Texas Instruments, Inc.
ZTE Corporation
