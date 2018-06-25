Bio Succinic Acid Market Insights and Industry Analysis for Period 2016 – 2025

A research study titled, “Bio Succinic Acid Market by application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Bio Succinic Acid Market was worth USD 356.09 million in the year 2016 and is anticipated to reach roughly USD 11497.55 million by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.12% during the forecast period. It is extensively useful in a variety of applications such as polyester polyols, butanediol (BDO) and PBST. Rising requirement of BDO and its by-products such as Gamma-Butyrolactone, Polybutylene Terephthalate and Tetrahydrofuran in various applications like engineering and pharmaceuticals is said to boost the demand. Furthermore, increasing usage of pigments, lubricants, food colorants and personal care products are anticipated to have a major influence on the growth of this market. Increasing awareness regarding utilization of products that are bio-based in the food and packaging industry is said to stimulate the growth of the market. Hike in the utilization of bio-succinic due to contraction of carbon footprints coupled with regulatory encouragement with the aim of increasing awareness with regards to hazards caused by the utilization of chemical that are petroleum-based is said to boost the growth of the market.

Bio Succinic Acid Market -Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The global market for bio-succinic acid was led by butanediol (BDO) in the year 2013 that registered over 35 percent of the total requirement. Increasing utilization of butanediol in coatings, adhesives and sealants, cleaning products, pharmaceutical and engineering plastics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. The process of bio-succinic acid replacing Maleic Anhydride (MAN) is said to fuel its demand. A substantial share of revenue was accounted by Polyester polyols for increasing the demand of polyurethanes. Additionally, its increasing utilization as adhesives and sealants, soles of footwear, molded foams and interiors of automotive is anticipated to increase the share of the polyester polyols in the market.

Bio Succinic Acid Market-By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading companies that dominated the global bio-succinic acid market are Reverdia and BioAmber. BioAmber held more than 55 percent of the share in the global market in the year 2013. Bio-SA, is provided by BioAmber which is useful in several applications like coatings, resins, personal care products, lubricants, food ingredients, solvents and heat transfer fluids. In 2013 Johnson Matthey-Davy Process Technologies partnered with Myriant Corporation, declared a process that was carbon and cost-efficient for the production of tetrahydrofuran and butanediol.

