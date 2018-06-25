Amino Acid Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2017 to 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Amino Acid Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Amino Acid . The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Amino Acid Market by type (L-glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Tryptophan, Threonine, Glutamine, Valine, Creatine, Proline, and Serine), source (Plant based and Animal based), and application (Animal feed, Food & dietary supplements, Pharmaceutical) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The global amino acid market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Amino Acid Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Amino Acid Market are Ajinomoto Group, RSP amino acids, Biaffin, AnaSpec, ChemPep Inc., IRIS Biotech, PepTech Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fufeng Group Company Ltd., Sunitomo Chemical Company Ltd., Royal DSM, Novus International Inc., Amino GmbH and Kyowa Hakko Bio Company Ltd.”

Growing Health Consciousness among the Consumers and Shifting Trends towards the Dietary Supplements Consumption for Protein Intake will drive the Amino Acid Market across the Globe over the Forecast Period.

The global amino acid market was sized over USD 4.88 billion in 2015. The global amino acid market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% during 2017-2023. Increasing animal feed additive demand on account of regulating metabolism in livestock production owing to growing meat consumption is the prime factor driving the global amino acid market. Furthermore, increasing demand for the products of amino acid from food & beverages industry such as I-glutamate due to its flavor enhancement properties is also anticipated to drive the global amino acid market over the forecast period. However, increasing raw material prices and lack of awareness among consumers from underdeveloped region are the key factors restraining the growth of amino acid market globally. Nevertheless, high demand of amino acid from expanding applications such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages and nutritional supplements industry as well as adoption of modern technologies for manufacturing amino acids by the manufacturers will bring more opportunities to the global amino acid market. Hence, tight supply of raw material such as corn, soybean and wheat is likely to pose a challenge to growth of global amino acid market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR rate over the forecast period due to increasing population coupled with disposable income and up-gradation of lifestyle with increasing demand for nutritional & protein supplements

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Asia Pacific dominated the world amino acid market in terms of production and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to presence of key players and maximum amount of pork is being exported by the region especially from China. North America and Europe are the second largest market for amino acid following the Asia Pacific. Europe is likely to witness moderate growth due to increasing demand from food and dietary supplements. Furthermore, North America is expected to grow at a substantial rate due to rising obesity and increasing awareness among youngsters as well as shifting trend towards the bodybuilding coupled with rising demand for protein intake especially in U.S and Canada. However, Latin America amino acid market is also likely to witness a significant growth rate owing to major beef exports especially from Brazil.

Segments Covered

The report segments the amino acid market by product type, by source, by application and by region. Market segmentation based on product type includes L-glutamate, lysine, methionine, tryptophan, threonine, glutamine, valine, creatine, proline, serine and others. Moreover, the global amino acid market based on source is segmented into plant based and animal based. Furthermore, based on application the market is segmented into animal feed, food & dietary supplements, pharmaceutical and others. The animal feed application segment is further classified as swine, poultry, cattle and others.

Companies Profiled

Highlighted Future Trends in the Amino Acid Market that will Impact the Demand during the Forecast Period.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of amino acid globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of amino acid. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. The competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the amino acid market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.