Pooja Misra turns singer with ‘hotter than you’ Album

Not many know that producer and actress Pooja is also a singer.She recently
revealed at a press conference in mumbai,that she has been singing for the
jingles of her webseries, tv shows,and will be debuting with a full fledged
dance track as a singer called , “hotter than you .” Pooja told the media
that when she was making her Lovesutra,a sexy and humorous webseries that
airs on hungama play app,she managed to conceptualise, create and put
together the jingle for the show within a span of 15 minutes,which she
penned down herself.
You can hear the jingle by clicking this link, https://www.youtube.
com/watch?v=JgYMAVAQI_8
However her second jingle for her lifestyle magazine format TV show ‘ Abhi
To Party Shuru Hui Hai ‘ , which aired on e24 bollywood news channel, has
been shot in exotic locales and she almost took 6 months to daily fine tune
her vocal chords to sing the 1 minute long jingle.The jingle was
instantaneously popular with the track being hummed by many after seeing
its tv debut which she and lyricist Kunwar co wrote while the music was
arranged by Viplove and DJ Shezwood, you can hear it by clicking the
following link,
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=-fj–XWYp48.
Making Hotter then You Part 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=wNNym5sYmZE
Pooja then went on to launch her forthcoming reality show ‘ Spare Me The
Crab Mentality ‘ jingle ,which was the most positive anthem jingle one
could have the pleasure to hear.The jingle is written by Pooja Misra
partenered by composer Rahul Tripathi .
She is soon going to release her debut dance , hotter than you , along with
this song she will launch her limited edition perfume…in snazzy skull
shaped bottles declaring an end of an era of frigidity.
Yup the old school romantic is donning a very sexy avatar in the whole
hotter than you campaign…
All the other celebrities take the short cut of affiliating with a brand to
launch a perfume but this hard working trendsetter actually took a course
and learnt how to make her own perfume and is launching it on her own steam.
Wow now that’s a gutsy chic everyone would like to date!
So when you take a whiff of her unisex fragrance don’t forget her manicured
gentle hands have actually put it together…the experience pretty much
promises to be akin to embracing her .
Now this video and the perfume are two exciting products we can’t wait to
see hit the market! Atta girl!
Making Hotter then You Part 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=wNNym5sYmZE
Making Hotter then You Part 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=3FB-BOhrkbU