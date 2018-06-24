CLR Skills Reveals Neem Scheme For Permanent Employment in India

The Central government is aware of the enormity of the challenge and has therefore launched a program called NEEM Scheme. This is basically launched for the solution of unemployment.

The Central Government has been taking several initiatives through which it aims of adding 5 million employable youth to the workforce. AICTE(All India Council for Technical Education) & Human resource department helps Govt. Of India in this mission.

According to the Director of http://clrskills.com/, Gaurav Pathak, “This Scheme provides apprentices get an opportunity to undergo ‘on the job’ training and are exposed to real working conditions, situations, and challenges. They get a chance to work on advanced machines and equipment facilitating the acquisition of knowledge, skills, experience and desirable attitude. For companies who have been using temporary workers in large numbers, this scheme provides a way of legitimizing such practices.”

Gaurav says, “The intention of the mission is to impart skills for better employability of workers but if the companies that train these workers in very specific skills needed for the factory. The NEEM scheme allows workers to be trained according to the company requirement. This Enhances the chance of getting job on that company through which trainees are trained. It is no wonder then that the permanent workers are alarmed at the introduction of this scheme in their factory.”

Even with a strong culture of unionism in the company, there has been steady outsourcing of jobs which has reduced the strength of permanent workers while the number of contract workers are more. The factory or the company who employs this worker is relieved of all responsibilities towards the worker especially in terms of providing safety, labour rights that have been won through long struggles and long term employment.

Gaurav further says, “This mission provides an opportunities to develop your own skilled manpower according to the industry requirement and work culture. The companies has clear legal structure to take candidates for a test drive and have no obligation to hire permanently. To bridge the gap between the workforce from the unorganized and organized sectors through equal access to services and benefits. AICTE Implement customized work-integrated training through Apprenticeship, and other on the job training schemes.”

The scheme drives recruitment that ensures best and most suitable candidates get placed in the right role. Quality Work Experience, with reputed organizations can ensure the possibility of getting hired permanent. This will enhance better job / career opportunity and acceptance by the industries permanently. These trainees were employed in the factories for up to 3 years directly under the company management. Young workers were willing to be employed as trainees with the hope that they would be made permanent after the three years of service.

Although NEEM scheme is a back-door way to bring contractualisation of core production jobs which is otherwise illegal under Contract Workers and will reduce the collective bargaining strength of permanent workers. This new category is not defined in the Industrial Standing Order Act or Apprentices Act.

It is essentially saying is that the workers are meant to be only trainees for most of their productive lives but they want a permanent job. Corporate Assessment Center works with hire-train-deploy models aligned with the client specific needs for on boarding industry-ready trained staff for various job roles.

This scheme facilitates equitable education and employment through multi-trade skill development, certification, employment and sector-specific entrepreneurship. Deep understanding of the industry sectors, compliance issues and job roles has resulted in actual business enhancement. This can develop strategic partnerships using shared value in the areas of productivity linked training, community impact, employability, entrepreneurship and employment. Govt. Of India entrepreneurship development programs enable group employment by any sector based interventions in multiple trades and different geographic clusters.

