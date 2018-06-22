Wind Energy Rescue System Market : Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2023

Wind energy is considered to be one of the cleanest sources of energy for power generation. With the shift in focus of world leaders today toward conservation of environment and attempts towards maintaining descent level of climatic change it has become crucial that the energy extraction from clean sources is given more importance and wind energy is one such source. Stringent emission norms and changing regulatory scenario is compelling use of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, tidal or geothermal. As the wind energy market grows the requirement of workers and hence rescue system demand is expected to grow. The wind energy has seen a rapid growth in the last decade. For power production wind farms are set up. Manufacturing turbines, their installation and maintenance is a complex process that involves many risks.

One such risk is associated with crew members working on the project site installation of turbines at the soaring heights. It is required that safety protocols are in place for the wind energy rescue systems which is a part of safety arrangement that are required for the workers and personnel of the project site. Companies lose millions of dollars in lost work, insurance premiums, litigation and liability claims as a result of accidents every year. The rescue system market can be segmented on the basis of different types which includes automated descent control system, Manual descent control system and Training for safety. It can be further segmented based on factors determining the appropriate rescue system. These factors include Anchor location, Nature of work, Working load and limit, Ease of use and others. A single rescue system cannot be termed as a complete solution for the rescue operation. It varies as per the requirement and a combinations of systems need to be used. The consumer needs to analyze the best practice for the turbine they possess.

Second family is the manual descent control device which is the more versatile, more technical rescues can be advantageous of being best equipped possesses benefit of price as its low priced but requires high level of training. Rescue system training should be easy as it is useless if it is difficult to operate by the trainees.

As wind energy industry is thriving leading to more number of employees hence the security of the workers has become prime consideration to match global standard, workforce preference and to blind with industry need. The rescue system market can be segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. China, India and Brazil are countries expected to lead the world in new wind energy installations. The rate of installations in these countries is very high, for example in China wind turbines are installed at a rate of one new turbine every hour.

Miller protection is the leading player in the market with range of products, services and training modules for rescue systems. Gravitec Systematic Inc is a U.S based company specialized in working at height with quality fall protection training, engineering, testing, consulting and equipment sales. Arch Safety RCH is a U.K based approved training provider and Global Wind Organisation (GWO) approved training provider for the delivery of safety training for the wind energy industry.