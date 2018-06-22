Nothing can Beat Plantation Shutters for Classic Windows

Windows are more than just being windows. Dressing a window up can make a statement or blend into your existing décor, depending upon your preference.

Plantation shutters are one window treatment that has timeless appeal and is a popular window treatment. Here are some more reasons why plantation shutters are worth considering if you are selecting window treatments for your home.

Elegance

Plantation shutters can instantly add a touch of sophistication to your rooms. If your living room is plain and you want to add an element of visual interest, plantation shutters are the perfect choice. The shutters can complement most décor and add elegance and comfort to your space.

Several Options

All plantation shutters are not the same. While basswood shutters do not warp and can be painted in any color, hardwood shutters are fine grained and even more durable. Plantation shutters also come in alder wood, cedar wood, or poplar wood. You may go for vinyl plantation shutters since they do not fade, expand or shrink easily.

Cost Effectiveness

Drapery and curtains still allow some brightness and heat inside and you may need to run the air conditioner to keep indoors cool. Plantation shutters are the most convenient option if you want to shut out light and heat.

Potential home buyers often look for classic and unique features in a house. Plantation shutters also increases the resale value in case you want to sell your house.

Pet and Child Safety

Plantation shutters are without any cords or strings that may prove hazardous for children or pets. This makes plantation shutters a better option than blinds and drapes, for houses with pets and little children. Shutters are the safest alternative.

Preserve your Furniture

Plantation shutters can also help to preserve the life of your furniture by preventing direct sunlight fading your furniture or degrading your upholstery. Not only are the plantation shutters durable themselves, they can also make your furniture and carpets last for years.

Apart from being a wonderful addition to your home, plantation shutters are easy to maintain. They have a timeless appeal and fit windows of many different sizes and shapes.

In short, plantation shutters –

 help to control incoming light

 offer privacy when closed

 insulate interiors against temperature changes and sound

 add sophistication to any space

 Available in hinged, bi-folding and sliding styles

 Are versatility

 Come with adjustable louvres that aid light control

 Durable due to its excellent materials used

If you want to dress up your windows differently than shades or draperies, plantation shutters are the perfect potion. To buy the best window shades and shutters, such as Hunter Douglas in Houston, call Shades and Shutters at 281-301-5680 Today.