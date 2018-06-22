MODEL FACTORY: A YOUNG AND DYNAMIC INTERNATIONAL MODELING AGENCY

We at Models Factory work as an extensive profile Model agency. Though we are a young and dynamic company in nature but we have years of experience in this industry to deal in fashion and commercial modeling. In our guidance models go through extensive training courses to become a face of our client’s campaign.

We are the current market leaders and we have a reputation of talent acquisition whether it may abundantly use our resources. This is why we represent a number of models from different regions and ethnicity which are upcoming talents in this industry.

Model Factory works as a modeling agency where we proactively share professionalism with our clients to facilitate them in selecting the best suit models for all ranges of campaigns, exhibitions, product promotions, fittings, television commercial and advertisements. Performing with professionalism and reliability, we only take pride based on the results we deliver. Our involvement in various campaigns has gave us an in-depth knowledge regarding the current market trend and public opinion.

Selection of models with huge chunk of portfolios is the most hectic process one can find. So with our expertise and inbound knowledge of our models, we just know the right kind of model’s are clients are looking for. We also have a professional line of staff always at our clients deposition with an ability to assist them in every stage of the process.

Our models are from different ethnicities and regions but are mainly from Japan, Korea and Caucasian regions, but we also do have a number of foreign models from different demography as well. Model Factory is also renowned for kid’s talent acquisition as we have a number of self confident kids ready to showcase in any of your suitable campaigns and advertisements.

So for more elaborative information regarding our services, you can contact us via our website at :-

modelfactory.com.hk