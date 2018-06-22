Due to various disorders and conditions such as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), blue light therapy has witnessed a significant demand globally. This has compelled various manufacturers to cater to such growing demands. The global light therapy market is expected to register at 4.8% over the forecast period, 2026.

Market Dynamics: Attributed to various advantages such as increased blood circulation and cellular regeneration, acne treatment using LED light is gaining traction. Moreover, treatment through LED light treatment offers the benefits of red and blue light therapy over conventional light therapy. Such factors are driving growth of the light therapy market globally over the following decade.

Report For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114802/Light-Therapy-Market

Global Light Therapy Market to Grow at 4.8% CAGR throughout 2026

Segmentation Analysis: The light box segment among various among other products accounts for relatively high market share and will grow at 4.3% CAGR in the span of next ten years. Whereas, the homecare settings segment among various end users accounts for relatively high market share and will grow at a relatively high CAGR of 5.1% over the following decade. The white light among various types of light will witness a healthy growth in the span of next ten years.

Regional Analysis

Following Western Europe North America accounted for major market share of 42.5% in 2015 among various regions. Whereas, the APEJ market will expand at a relatively high CAGR of 6.5% over the following decade.

In 2014, the light therapy market in Latin America registered a 6.4% Y-o-Y growth rate. Whereas, the light therapy market in Eastern Europe will grow at 4.5% CAGR in the span of next ten years.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114802/Light-Therapy-Market

However, in 2014, the light therapy treatment market in Russia represented major market share in Eastern Europe. Russia will retain dominance in the region in the span of next ten years, growing at a 4.6% CAGR over the following decade.

Vendor Insights

Market players operating in the global light therapy market include Verilux, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zepter International, Northern Light Technology, Beurer, Photomedex Inc, Lucimed SA, Nature Bright, Lumie, Chal-Tech-GmbH, Sphere Gadget Technologies and Aura Daylight.

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114802/Light-Therapy-Market