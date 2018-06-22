Indie Folk Rock Artist Launches New Single on Cornwall-Based Label

Penryn-based Aardvark Records has signed Scott Lloyd, 29, originally from Middlesbrough and will release his first single on the label Looking Out To Sea with a video about to go live.

Melodic indie folk rock artist Scott Lloyd, 29, based in South Manchester has signed to an independent label and will launch his first single Looking Out to Sea with live performances in Manchester and Cornwall.

As a recently signed artist, Scott will be releasing his first single on Cornwall-based independent label Aardvark Records after they heard four new songs and asked to meet up. Scott’s single Looking Out To Sea will be released on Friday 22nd June and Aardvark Records have invited Scott to play some gigs in Falmouth to mark his official launch on the label.

Scott, born in Middlesbrough, has previously released six EPs independently and played live in venues across the UK and America from San Francisco to Vancouver, Canada, as well as appearing at Glastonbury Festival in 2015 and live on BBC Introducing in Tees.

Last year, in 2017 Scott sold out Jimmy’s venue in Manchester to release his EP In the Garden, which was recorded with a full backing band. With roots firmly planted in the North East Scott also wrote songs for his Ironopolis EP, which were inspired by his hometown of Middlesbrough and the EP immediately reached number 12 in iTunes Singer Songwriter charts in 2015.

After graduating from a degree in music at Manchester Metropolitan University in 2010, Scott listened to Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Simon and Garfunkel and Bruce Springsteen for their songwriting and inspired, Scott set out to record his first EP Long Live You in 2013.

Manchester’s cultural press has already reviewed Scott’s independent releases such as The Skinny, Clash Magazine, NE Volume, Telegraph Music and the Manchester Evening News.

Scott’s single Looking Out to Sea goes on sale on Friday 22nd June on digital music retail sites and Aardvark Records have pressed CDs to be signed at gigs.

A PR BY 1888 Press Release