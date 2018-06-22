Global Calf Milk Replacers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 6.7% during the period 2017-2023

Market Definition

Calf milk replacers is a convenient way to feed pre-ruminant calves. Feeding modern high-quality calf milk replacers can result in higher growth rates and can be more cost-effective when compared to feeding whole cow’s milk. Milk replacers have less fat than whole milk, and the fat is encased in protein with added vitamins and acids. Calf milk replacers are available in medicated as well as non-medicated types. Moreover, calf milk replacers have a longer shelf life which is an added advantage to the calf milk replacers market.

Market Overview:

Calf milk replacers are developed to support minimal growth and encourage early consumption of calf starter. The ingredients and composition are specially designed according to the digestive system of the calf. Milk replacer can be fed at any time of the day, making it more convenient than the whole milk consumption. Moreover, feeding milk replacers prevents the transfer of diseases from cow to calf e.g. para-tuberculosis. Additionally, the long shelf life of the product is further supporting the growth of the market.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5191

Top Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global calf milk replacers market are Land O’lakes, Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Frieslandcampina (The Netherlands), CHS Inc. (U.S.), Glanbia, PLC (Republic of Ireland), Lactalis Group (France).

Industry Segments:

Calf milk replacers market is segmented on the basis of type such as medicated milk replacer and non-medicated milk replacer. Non-medicated milk replacers are witnessed to hold a leading share in the market owing to comparative cost-effectiveness. However, medicated calf milk replacer is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment based on the growing concern for increasing diseases among calves.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/calf-milk-replacers-market-5191

Regional Analysis:

The global calf milk replacers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is accounted to hold the highest share of calf milk replacers. Promotion of veal calves consumption in the EU is majorly driving the growth of calf milk replacers in this region. North America is estimated to have a moderate expansion in the market share of calf milk replacers over the estimated period with the U.S. as its major contributor.