Tips To Fetch Best Deals in Last Minute Travel Bookings

If you have been too busy to plan a holiday for an upcoming vacation or long weekend or in case you are of the random last minute planning sorts, here are some ways you can fetch good deals even at the last minute.

1. Check out last minute and live deals on travel portals

It is of course a good idea to conduct an extensive research for your travel well I advance, but in case you did not, it is not the end of the world. Many travel portals offer last minute deals or live deal section dedicated for flights, hotels and packages. If you are a b2b agent, looking out for last minute deals for your clients, this amazing website offers as much as 30% off on hotel bookings and get you best deals in B2B bookings.

2. Keep shopping for air fares

If you are looking for last minute deals, keep the search on for best deals even after you have booked your flight. Keep your alerts on for price drops and check for cancellation charges on your booked flights. Most of the airlines want to fill up the last few vacant seats in the last couple of days , this may fetch you a great deal. It may not always be possible during peak seasons so make sure you don’t take much chances when travelling with kids. Another option to get cheap flights is to explore the website of the airline directly and subscribe to their news alerts and get to know as and when a deal comes up.

3. Be flexible

A great trick to fetching last minute deals is to be a little more flexible with your dates and destinations. The reason being you are more likely to find deals at the eleventh hour if you choose dates and timings that others do not prefer. A mere shifting from a popular airport to a lesser known one will increase your chances to get better deals.

4. There are apps for delayed hotel bookings

If you are unable to find a suitable hotel, check out the last minute travel apps that can help you find a last minute deal in the city of your choice. Many of these apps are free on google Play store and iOS and have a tie up with a wide array of hotels. They available hotels range from budget to luxuries, just remember to check whether the app supports the city you are travelling to before totally relying on it.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12714924-tips-to-fetch-best-deals-in-last-minute-travel-bookings.html