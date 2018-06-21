Digital Jugglers Offers High Quality Social Media Management Services At Competitive Rates

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (June 21, 2018) – Digital marketing services such as Social Media Management have become very important in the 21st century, with social networking platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram increasingly being used for brand building and promotion. Digital Jugglers is a top digital marketing consultancy in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh that offers high quality social media management services to clients within budget.

The company bases its strategies on various observable metrics in order to provide clients with the type of content, interaction and information that they need. Its social media experts aid in good content creation and getting optimal output. The specialists post content on social networking websites and also communicate with followers.

Other than social media management, the company also provides clients with a wide variety of services, such as PR Activities, Graphics Branding, Web and Application Development, Design and Animations, Digital Marketing, Lead Generation, Business Consultancy and many more.

BJP, Sri Sharda Group of Institutions, Garodia Agri Foods India Ltd, Agarwal Cycles, Badri Prasad Gopalji Jewellers, Naturals, Country Club and many other prestigious clients have been served by this company.

About Digital Jugglers:

Digital Jugglers, based in Lucknow, India, is the best digital marketing company that has been set up by Crazybrand Bazaar Pvt Ltd. The company has a wide variety of digital services on offer, including Software Solutions, Creative Campaigns and Public Relation (PR).

For further information or enquiries, kindly visit https://digitaljugglers.com/

Media Contact:

Digital Jugglers

D-178, opposite New RK Timber, Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar, Lucknow – 226010

Contact no: +91-9453242206, 0522-4237592

Email id: contact@digitaljugglers.com

Facebook id: www.facebook.com/DigitalJugglers

Twitter id: www.twitter.com/DigitalJugglers

Instagram id: www.instagram.com/DigitalJugglers

###