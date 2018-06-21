Clarion Water Technologies’ Zero Liquid Discharge Project Currently Being Delivered in China

The company has steadily positioned itself to crack into this expanding market.

Clarion Water Technologies, an independently owned water and wastewater treatment specialist headquartered in Shanghai that is providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions reach that extends across China, is pleased to announce that it has implemented a technology that takes advantage of a forward-osmosis process and a solution of ammonia and carbon dioxide gases dissolved in water that puts osmosis back in its rightful place.

A similar sort of semipermeable membrane employed in reverse osmosis is used here, but because the ammonia/carbon dioxide solution is of a higher salt concentration than the wastewater from fracking, only very low pressure is required. Forward osmosis effectively sucks the water from the contaminated water across the membrane and into the ammonia/carbon dioxide “draw” solution, which is boiled to leave behind clean freshwater. What’s more, Clarion Water Technologies’ draw solution can be reused again and again.

Lucrative niche – The global market for hydraulic fracturing is on pace to exceed $36 billion this year. In the U.S., the country that pioneered fracking, the market for just the fracking fluids used in hydraulic fracturing is on pace to hit $37 billion by 2018. China follows behind with high hopes and considerable plans of implementing this technology.

Clarion Water Technologies has steadily positioned itself to crack into this expanding market. Zero liquid discharge project currently being delivered in China is “the first of what will be hundreds and thousands of systems installed” there said Mr. Chen T. Chaobin, CEO for Clarion Water Technologies.

“People have made huge fortunes in energy over history, but it’s a very hard industry. Our company is safely built on decades of research.” said Patrick Lim Wang, Research Director for the company.

About Clarion Water Technologies

Clarion Water Technologies is a water and wastewater treatment specialist. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Clarion Water Technologies is an independently owned water treatment company. The Company reach extends across China, providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions. With highly experienced and skilled team of service engineers and chemists, superior technical understanding and quality products – including award-winning technologies Clarion Water Technologies is committed to innovation and company growth. Clarion Water Technologies is committed to furthering their own knowledge, skills and expertise and hold individual accreditations and memberships to recognized trade bodies and organizations.

http://www.clarion-water.com

A PR BY (1888 PressRelease)