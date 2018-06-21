Career Launcher Announces DU Admissions Hungama

Career Launcher, the test-prep division of CL Educate Ltd, has announced its DU Admissions Hungama (#DUAdmissionHungama) initiative to assist candidates seeking admissions in the various colleges of Delhi University.

The initiative acts as a platform for resolving students’ queries on the best combination of college, course, and career to opt for. It also provides information on the number of seats available across the various colleges and courses in DU, the reservation criteria across its colleges, the extracurricular activities pursued in DU and the respective reservations, college placements, and other relevant queries.

A registration form is available on Career Launcher’s website (www.careerlauncher.com/delhi-university-admission/). Upon registering, a student is redirected to a panel of expert counselors, who will analyze the individual’s profile and the options available, to help in deciding the best combination of college and course to enroll into. Every student is also assigned a CL Brand Ambassador, who is either a current student or has recently graduated from the respective college under DU. The Brand Ambassadors will act as friend and mentor and will provide expert guidance on the specific colleges to enroll into, besides providing insight into the college life, the various clubs, committees, and societies one can be a part of, placements, etc. Assistance in searching for suitable accommodation will also be provided.

Every registered student will be added to a Telegram group, which, while serving as a forum for discussions among the candidates, teachers, counselors, and CL Brand Ambassadors, will also ensure privacy in communications and exchange of information. Frequent updates and reminders about the various deadlines pertaining to admissions to DU, as well as the documents required to be presented at various stages of the admission process will be an important feature of the Telegram group.

To generate awareness about the initiative, Career Launcher has been running campaigns across a number of social media platforms. All updates on social media can be followed via the hashtag #DUAdmissionHungama. Over 500 registrations have already been recorded; queries posted on the Telegram group are being answered round-the-clock; sessions are being conducted both online and offline; mock interview sessions are being arranged; alongside counseling on the selection of the best combination, of course, college, and career.

