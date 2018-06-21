Action Camera Market Global 2018 Key Leaders: Drift, Garmin, GoPro, iON, Olympus

Market Highlights:

Action camera is different from normal camera designed with specialized features. Action camera are mainly used to shoots photos and video mostly in sports events, or adventures trip. These are the cameras comes with additional features such as it gets attached with helmets, handle bars. It also possible to carry the action camera under water and attached to practically anything. Action camera can store the recording and photos in SD card so that user can easily transfer it to phone or computer through card reader.

The factors such as rising demand of electronic gadgets and advance technology devices are the primary driving factors of the Action Camera Market. Growing tourism industry is one of the primary factor driving the action camera market. In addition, increasing popularity of social networking sites activities such as posting photos and videos and different events on it is expected to drive the action camera market at fast pace. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are some popular social network sites getting popular over the year. Furthermore, due increasing competition among action camera manufacturers, customers can avail of more options with features suiting their needs. This is expected to boost the growth of the action camera market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into Ultra HD action camera, Full HD action camera, HD action camera and SD action camera. Out of these, Ultra HD action camera accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue due to the increasing application of it in global sports events like Olympics, football, cricket world cup etc. Furthermore, Ultra HD action camera is expected to be fastest growing technology segment in forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Drift (U.S.)

Garmin (U.S.)

GoPro (U.S.)

iON (U.S.)

Rollei (Germany)

Sony (Japan)

TomTom (Netherlands)

Olympus (Japan)

Veho (England)

Regional Analysis:

The global action camera market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Academic segment of action camera market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing popularity of social networking site, and advance technology devices.

The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years due to the booming tourism industry globally. It is due to the rising income of individuals globally and increasing affordability of technology products globally. It gives willingness push to action camera market in future prospective.

The global action camera market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

North America region hold the largest share of the total action camera market in terms of revenue. It is due to the presence of some leading action camera providers in the region. Drift (U.S.), Garmin (U.S.), GoPro (U.S.), iON (U.S.) are some leading industry participants located in U.S. Recently, in September 2017, GoPro has launched new action cameras to bring 4K and 360-video to the mainstream. As compare to other regions, people in North America are more sports enthusiasts and high technology adoption is expected to grow the action camera market at fast pace. Europe is expected to show an impressive raise in the growth of global action camera consumption due to increased adoption of technology.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing awareness about smart gadgets and advance technology products. Booming tourism industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow the action camera market at fast pace.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Action Camera into technology, distribution channel, end-user and region.

By Technology

Ultra HD action camera

Full HD action camera

HD action camera

SD action camera

By Distribution Channel

Online Sales

Retail Sales

By End-users

Personal

Professional

By Region

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

