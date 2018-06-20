Waste to Energy Market Research Report, Industry Size, Demand, Growth, Trends by Manufacturers| Industry Forecast to 2027

Energy storage Global Market Highlights:-

Accrediting the prominence Waste to Energy is gaining in the current scenario projecting the potential traction, Market Research Future, recently published a distinctive study report according to which the global Waste to Energy market is forecasted to perceive accruals over USD ~12 million by 2027, registering substantial CAGR during the period 2018 to 2027.

The Waste to Energy market has been showing positive trends in recent times. Abundance of waste and strict government regulation regarding waste disposal are some of the key factors which are expected to drive the demand in the Waste to Energy market. Increasing government penalties on poorly managed waste in the form of landfills is diverting demand towards the Waste to Energy Market.

Industry Top Key Players:-

Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée

Covanta Energy Corporation

C&G Environmental Protection Holdings

Veolia Environnement

China Everbright International Limited

Waste Management, Inc

and Suez Environment S.A.

Waste to Energy Market – Segmentation

Global Waste to Energy Market is segmented in to 3 Key dynamics: –

By Technology : Comprises – Biological & Thermal.

By Method : Incineration, Gasification, Pyrolysis, Anaerobic Digestion and Fermentation.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

January 8, 2018 – Kontrol Energy Corp. (Canada) a leader in energy efficiency management solutions and technology announced that it has been selected by Ontario Education Collaborative Marketplace (OECM) as a contracted supplier for hardware, software and related energy services and technology. Kontrol Energy’s RTEM system features the use of CircuitMeter as a channel partner.

With RTEM systems, facility managers can gain access to building energy consumption data at the circuit level in real time to pinpoint energy usage, identify areas where energy is wasted, and create opportunities to increase efficiency and generate cost savings.

June 26, 2017 – SUEZ (France) a utility company which operates largely in the water treatment and waste management sectors launched Organix®, first digital marketplace in France for organic waste. This innovative platform can connect producers of organic waste (food industry manufacturers, cooperatives, etc.) and methanation unit operators, who transform them into energy.

Regional Analysis of Waste to Energy Market:-

Asia-Pacific is the leading market for the Waste to Energy market with almost half of the market share captured by this region. Rapid economic development in the APAC region is also going to be key for the growth and development of the Waste to energy market. India and China have well established waste management infrastructure which is going to provide immense growth opportunity for growth I this market.

