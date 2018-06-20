Intumescent Coatings Market is Estimated to Exhibit a 4.6% CAGR till 2024

Intumescent coatings have the capability to protect materials from fire and its resulting damage. These coatings, when exposed to fire produce a separate layer called ‘char’ to protect the material by cutting off the oxygen. Its applications include fire-stopping pillows, window casings, and gasketing.

The Intumescent Coatings Market is poised to grow due to demand from various industries. It is estimated to exhibit a 4.6% CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2024). A common regulatory standard is an effective barrier against market players attempting to invest in other regions.

The global market is segmented according to raw material, end-users, and regions. Raw materials dependent on producing these coatings are hydrocarbon or cellulosic based. The former have large market shares, while the latter will exhibit a high growth rate due to its application across marine, automotive, and construction industries. Hydrocarbon coatings have significant returns in terms of revenue due to their increased use in oil & gas sector.

End-users entail automotive, construction, and oil & gas sectors. Oil & gas led the intumescent coatings market due to the exploration & production activities of shale gas and other fossil fuels. Construction sector will see an upsurge due to the increase in infrastructure projects in South America and Asia Pacific. Car safety laws are likely to augment market demand in the automotive sector in the next seven years.

Regions covered under the market are Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe. Asia Pacific and Europe currently have maximum shares of the market, but Europe will face dull growth in the coming years. North American market is market by product developments and innovative breakthroughs. MEA will experience significant growth due to the growing infrastructure sector and concurrent interest in the oil & gas sector.

Prime companies dominating the market are Akzo Nobel N.V.; Hempel Marine Paints; The Jotun Group; and Rudolf Hensel GmbH. They have been reigning on account of procuring raw materials at low cost. Products with better performance and a longer shelf life will garner maximum market shares. But a stable distribution cycle ranging from manufacturer to end-user will pose a challenge to new market players.

