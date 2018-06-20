Ecosmob Announce Hosted PBX Solutions to Improve Business Communication

Communications are vital for business and small as well as medium sized enterprises need the finest in advanced communications which is now available in the form of hosted PBX or HPBX solutions from Ecosmob.

Ecosmob, global leaders in VoIP technologies, announced the launch of hosted PBX solutions for small and medium enterprises at affordable rates to help them stay on top in terms of communication capabilities.

Speaking on the launch the VP of Ecosmob said, “Ecosmob innovates in finding ways to serve small and medium enterprises and help them to become globally competitive. Our IPPBX solution is cloud hosted. This has several advantages for businesses.”

He went on to elaborate that their IP PBX can be made operational within hours using existing IT infrastructure of any business. Inclusion of smart technologies, AI, protocols and codecs means the system will work seamlessly even on mobile devices that can be added to the IP PBX, allowing remote workers to use its features and stay connected. The system is easy to monitor through an easy to use dashboard.

Ecosmob IP PBX includes unified call messaging that gives users in various locations easy access to voicemail, fax and email in addition to voice telephony and also SMS. The Find me-Follow me features tracks and find the specific employee. Also included in the IP PBX is virtual phone number facility that gives the benefit of having local phone number in specific geographic locations. Audio and video conferencing becomes easy with the inclusion of smart WebRTC implementation in the IP PBX solution development by Ecosmob. Then there are the usual features like music on hold, auto attendant and HD voice services, Android and iOS clients, browser based web conferencing and instant chat to make it a fully rounded application. Features like IVR can be incorporated into the system with ease if a client so desires it. Small and medium sized businesses can project an image of being a large enterprise when they use Ecosmob hosted IP PBX systems.

Ecosmob offers full support for porting the phone numbers to the hosted IP PBX system in addition to setting up buttons to activate voicemail, hours of use, directory setup and sequential and simultaneous ringing. Since it is a hosted solution it is easy to scale up or scale down according to requirements. Ecosmob takes care of all maintenance and upgrades in addition to support. There are no set up fees and clients can start using the system within a day of installation. A free trial period is offered for clients to try out Ecosmob IP PBX solutions.

Hosted IP PBX solutions not only decrease cost of communications but improve communications thereby helping employees become more productive and efficient. Customers also benefit in that they can communicate with companies through various channels and yet receive fast and pointed response from the right person.

Ecosmob may be contacted by phone on 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139 or by email at sales@ecosmob.com or via website https://www.ecosmob.com.