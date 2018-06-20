Change at the top for high-tech company

Frickenhausen, 20 June 2018 – Jakob Breuer (51) has become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Greiner Bio-One BioScience division in Frickenhausen. Breuer, an engineering graduate, was appointed to the post in April 2018, taking over from Rudi Vollmer, who is retiring after over 40 successful years at the company. As a member of the Greiner Bio-One GmbH (https://www.gbo.com/en_DE.html) management team, Breuer is now responsible for production and technology at this versatile technology partner for the diagnostic and pharmaceutical industries. Management spokesperson Heinz Schmid stays as head of the sales division, and Georg Heftberger remains in charge of commercial and business operations.

New challenges

Jakob Breuer, who previously had overall management responsibility at an international packaging manufacturer and was technical manager of the European business, is looking forward to the new challenge: “Greiner Bio-One is a cutting-edge high-tech company. I hope my experience in automation and plant optimisation can help successfully shape developments for the future.”