Wind Power Market Segmentation and Company Analysis to 2020

According to Global Wind Energy Council, worldwide wind energy installations were 34-35 GW in 2013. This will be the first time in the decade where global demand for wind power shrinked, mainly because of china and the U.S. In Europe, the U.K. and Germany are likely to propel the market, with growth from countries such as Finland Denmark and Sweden along with eastern European countries such as Turkey and Poland.

After the two dominating markets such as the U.K. and Germany for offshore wind, China is in the race to quickly wrap up its huge offshore wind farms projects of hundreds of MW in the near future. Although fixed tariff for offshore wind farms is yet to be decided. Offshore market in China is expected to accelerate owing to the rapid growth, once it is done with all the overlapping jurisdictions and regulatory issues.

The offshore wind market in the U.S. is still testing the frequency of offshore water. In the U.S., Cape Wind project in Massachusetts and the Deepwater Block Island project received all the certifications to start both the projects as early as possible. Majorly, the promising offshore wind market is in Japan that has huge potential to tap wind energy. First floating offshore wind farm and floating offshore substation are in the Fukushima region. These projects achieved approval in less than two years from the concerned authorities. It is expected that this year will see more progress owing to the usage of high capacity semisubmersible and floating spars. Commissioning for such projects is planned for next year. Domestic offshore wind operations and Maintenance capabilities along with the strong supply chain network are the key drivers of the Japan’s wind energy market.

Strong regulatory support and active participation from financers are important to increase the share of renewable energy investments in developing economies such as India and China. Also, ensuring that the solar and wind industries are taking important lessons from each other experience can help both the markets to grow at a healthy rate in the coming future. By forming a joint venture with financial institutions to develop strong and effective financing policies and mechanisms, government and stakeholders can provide a needed alteration in the wind energy market that can easily provide power in future and can help mitigate worst impacts of climate.

