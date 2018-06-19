The Rx Solution Helps Patients Qualify for the Victoza Assistance Program

The Rx Solution’s Victoza Assistance Program helps type 2 diabetes patients access life-saving prescription medication at low or zero costs.

[FLORIDA, 06/19/2018] – The Rx Solution helps patients with type 2 diabetes access critical prescription medicines. Its Victoza Assistance Program enables individuals to get the medicine they need at low to zero costs.

The company says, “We know how a chronic disease such as diabetes could diminish the quality of life of the individuals it affects. Finding a way to pay for the prescriptions that can save your life without neglecting other important bills, moreover, should be the least of your concerns.”

Victoza Controls Blood Sugar Levels

Patients with type 2 diabetes often have low levels of insulin, a hormone that prevents blood sugar levels from getting too high. Doctors often prescribe Victoza to help patients manage their condition.

Victoza is an injectable prescription medicine that helps patients with type 2 diabetes improve their blood sugar levels. Along with the proper dieting and exercise, the medication can prevent the liver from making too much sugar and help the pancreas release the right amount of insulin when a person’s blood sugar levels are high.

Helping Patients Qualify for Victoza

Those who qualify for the Victoza Assistance Program can save money or spend no money at all on their medicines. Customers only need to fit the following requirements:

– Patients must either be a legal or US citizen

– Patients do not have health care or Medicaid coverage that can shoulder the expense of outpatient medications

– Patients must have a total household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level where purchasing meds would entail economic hardship

The Rx Solution helps patients meet the eligibility requirements allowing them to afford Victoza. Its team carefully reviews each application, collaborates with patient doctors, and submits the necessary documents. The company also writes grants and manages healthcare costs so patients can focus on their well-being.

About The Rx Solution

The Rx Solution helps the uninsured and under insured patients in the US access prescription medications. It offers various programs and assists patients who have no prescription drug coverage. It hopes to increase overall awareness for assistance programs to boost the enrollment rates of qualified individuals.

