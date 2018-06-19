Test and Measurement Equipment Market by Top Manufactures, Material, Production, Geography 2018 analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Scenario

The test and measurement equipment market is not just growing; it is accelerating. Increasing adoption of electronic devices and increased penetration of modular instrumentation are some of the major factors driving the market of test and measurement equipment. Also, high expense on research and development and increasing commercialization of the internet of things are other factors responsible for driving the growth of Test and Measurement Equipment Market in the coming years.

Fortive, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu Corporation, Keysight Technologies, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. are a few major players in the global test and measurement equipment market. Increasing adoption of test and measurement equipment solutions in IT & telecommunications and automotive industries is fueling the market growth. This is owing to the advancements in technology towards networking and communication.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5718

The product segment comprises of mechanical test equipment and general-purpose test equipment. However, general-purpose test equipment sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the global test and measurement equipment market. The general-purpose test equipment sub-segment is further classified into oscilloscopes, signal generator, digital multimeter, logic analyzer, spectrum analyzer, network analyzer, power meter, electronic counter, modular instrumentation and automatic test equipment. This is owing to the increasing demand for test and measurement equipment for industrial applications. The growth of general purpose test equipment is attributed to the increasing demand for smartphones in the consumer electronics segment.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by North America, and Europe region. The China, Japan, and India are dominating the Asia Pacific market due to rising technological enhancements and growing adoption of test and measurement equipment solutions in the region. Moreover, the region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing adoption of test and measurement equipment solutions across different industrial applications is another major factor driving the growth of the test and measurement equipment market in the region.

The global test and measurement equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global test and measurement equipment market are Fortive (U.S.), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Keysight Technologies (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), National Instruments Corporation (U.S.), EXFO (Canada), Advantest Corporation (Japan), Viavi Solutions (U.S.), Cobham plc. (U.K), Teledyne Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Texas Instruments Inc., (U.S.) among others.

Segments

The global test and measurement equipment market is segmented by product, service, and application. Based on the product, the market is segmented into mechanical test equipment and general purposes test equipment. The mechanical test equipment segment is further classified into machine vision inspection, machine condition monitoring, and non-destructive test equipment. Whereas, the general-purpose test equipment sub-segment is further classified into oscilloscopes, signal generator, digital multimeter, logic analyzer, spectrum analyzer, network analyzer, power meter, electronic counter, modular instrumentation, and automatic test equipment. Based on the service, the market is segmented into after-sales services, calibration services, and others. The other services include asset management, climatic product testing, training & consulting, and shock testing. Whereas, based on application, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics & semiconductors, industrial, education, IT & telecommunication and healthcare.

Regional Analysis

The global test and measurement equipment market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of test and measurement equipment solutions across various industry verticals.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/test-measurement-equipment-market-5718

Intended Audience

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consulting Service Providers

Technology Providers

System Integrators

Software Vendors

Web Content Developers

Service Providers

Cloud Platform Providers

Mobile Application Developers

Communication Service Providers (CSPs)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Test And Measurement Equipment Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Test And Measurement Equipment Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Test And Measurement Equipment Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Test And Measurement Equipment Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 The Middle East & Africa Test And Measurement Equipment Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Latin America Test And Measurement Equipment Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 7 Global Test And Measurement Equipment By Product Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 8 North America Test And Measurement Equipment By Product Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 9 Europe Test And Measurement Equipment By Product Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table10 Asia Pacific Test And Measurement Equipment By Product Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table11 The Middle East & Africa Test And Measurement Equipment By Product Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table12 Latin America Test And Measurement Equipment By Product Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table13 Global Test And Measurement Equipment By Service Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table14 North America Test And Measurement Equipment By Service Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table15 Europe Test And Measurement Equipment By Service Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com