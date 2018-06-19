Swiftwaiver App has been Released for Escaperoom App!

19th June, USA – “The new Swiftwaiver app is available now on the Google play Store.”

This news is really worth sharing, the Escape Room users and players have this SwiftWaiver app as a brilliant tool for users playing the game on it. Like the Swiftwaiver software application, this mobile app also has the similar feature. The app release news has been one of the most awaited by Game masters. This will enable them to keep monitoring the game with a tap on their Smartphone.

Escape room app is a similar version of the popular game Escape Room. This has the best ever user interaction for a mind-blowing game. For those, who are not aware of the game, this is a game which is based on the hints and cracks manner, where there will be some clues for a player in a closed room and solving these clues correctly will make them go further in the game to win it. This is really a game for individuals who love to accept challenges and crack them.

Well, this app is a way for masters to keep en eyes on each activity of each player. One of those bundle of exciting new features, it has the freedom to communicate the message to any player and edit it too. Masters can easily add a dashboard and take this further to connect with other players for any move.

The performance can also be monitored and manager from this app and the dashboard. Masters can guide the players to perform well. They know the flaws of players, of course, from the performance sheet. Masters can easily navigate to any of the section of this game.

One can easily use this buzz software, this helps them a lot to get in touch with them quickly. The biggest motivation for players come when their performance chart and winner list get shared on Facebook. This can be done easily; all you need to do is use the dashboard tool and do the analysis.

Users can easily buy it from the official website of Swiftwaiver and did we mentioned that you can get the preview by the free demo session for the same, this helps to get more clarity and confidence here. The similar the app can be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store link. All you need is to search for the same app on Play Store.

SwiftWaiver’s goal is to make registration as smooth as possible and make it easier for your players to share their amazing experience they had in your Escape Room. Reviews are a great way to build word of mouth and customer loyalty and that’s why we built a Digital Waiver platform that streamlines the entire waiver process. Our platform is easy to use for both your business and your customers.

Swift Waiver Solution

Address – 5400, Power Inn rd, ste b Sacramento ca 95820

Email – support@swiftwaiver.com

Website – http://www.swiftwaiver.com