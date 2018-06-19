Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch: Elegance through Restraint

A cross between the Grand Seiko and the Presage, the inspirations behind the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch is clear, but in all honesty, the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch establishes an identity of its own.

Freaking good to look at; the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch is well-rounded all over, deprived of any kind of harsh angulations except for where the lugs meet the case. Moreover, it is the kind of case that has got a pebble kind of a look rather than a plate with raised edges. And that’s what adds to its class even more!

As for the hands and the indexes, the leaf shape and the Roman numerals bring the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch a vintage look and you can’t argue about that. They sort of define the value in the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch, pushing it up several rungs higher on Seiko’s absurdly affordable product ladder.

The dial of the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch is very nicely executed. It brings a sense of depth and restraint, which brings it a very elegant view. The curved case surface sports a very high polish and the curves make it balance well on the wrist. That’s always a trait of Seiko Watches for Men they know how much to put in where so that bulk doesn’t feel. That makes the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch ideal even for the smaller wrists. The shape makes it get placed perfectly on top of the wrist and with a ton of comfort.

Still, the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch makes a bold statement with its masterful design, which owes largely to the dial that lets a view of its inner workings. It adds a great amount of sophistication that no quartz watch can offer.

Seiko’s automatic technology is beyond question and the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch is no exception to it. The 4R39A mechanical automatic movement is all about value; it can also be wound manually, allows hacking the seconds, comprises 24 jewels and beats at 21,600 mph, which is quite smooth. The Tokyo waves decoration on the rotor and the grained plates are two of the highlights; as for the rest, you’ll be delighted to find out yourself.

To top it all, there’s a slightly domed Hardlex crystal covering the face and a genuine, fine leather strap with a heavy buckle that makes the Seiko Automatic SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch all the more charming.

Bottom line: The Seiko Automatic 100M SSA232K1 SSA232K SSA232 Mens Watch is a bright example of where the devotion to mechanical watch-making can lead to. And that too without shooting the prices up atrociously! Its design cues are interesting if nothing else; so much that it easily passes as the costlier Presage.