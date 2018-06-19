Helpdesk Automation Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

The Helpdesk is a customer support for resolving the customer queries and issues related to the product or service. A help desk automation system helps you automate the time consuming, repetitive administrative tasks associated with managing customer support cases. It helps in linking back to an primary customer relationship management database that stores all of your contacts’ information.

Increasing demand for automation routine process, organizations are planning to implement help desk automation which benefits in reducing the level one workload. In organizations where the level of support is complex and wide spread, automation helps in handling the workloads by streamlining the process and to engage with customers to deliver smart service. The factors such as widespread adoption of personal devices in workplaces are expected to drive the market in coming years. However, the limited capabilities of small organizations to adopt the automation process are restraining the growth of the market.

With the rising demand for the automated routine process, the organizations are planning to reduce the level one support, which is also known as customer support executive and replacing that with helpdesk automation. This is majorly due to the new industry chain structure comprising of helpdesk automation. The Helpdesk is a customer support for resolving the customer queries and issues related to the product or service. In a small & medium enterprise, the helpdesk is usually handled by a single person while in a large organization, the level of support is complex and widespread requiring more than one person. T

Major Key Players

BMC Software, Inc (U.S.),

CA Technologies (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.),

Landesk Software (U.S.),

ServiceNow, Inc (U.S.),

Axios Systems (U.K.),

HappyFox Inc (U.S.),

FrontRange Solutions (U.S.),

NTRglobal (Spain),

Sunrise Software Ltd (U.K.),

Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia) among others.

According to MRFR, the global Helpdesk Automation Market is expected to reach USD 11 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 33 % during the forecast period 2017 -2023.

Regional Analysis

The market for global helpdesk automation is also segmented on the basis of geography under North America (including the U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (including Germany, the U.K, France, Italy and rest of the Europe), Asia Pacific (including China, India, Japan and rest of the Asia Pacific), and rest of the world (including Middle East & Africa, and Latin America). Among regions, North America is dominating the global market. The major factor for the dominance in the presence of technologically advanced countries adopting early to cloud and automation technologies. Another factor that dominates the growth in North America is the presence of large IT and retail companies, which are also spreading their divisions across the globe. Europe turns out to be the mature market for helpdesk automation and continues to show steady growth. Though Asia Pacific does not have a huge presence in terms of automation and IT, the region shows the highest growth accounting for the increased internet penetration and demand for consumer goods. Also, the advancements in automation processes and digitization help Asia Pacific in the fast growth.

Segmentation

The Helpdesk Automation market can be segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by software type: Comprises web help desk, on-premise help desk, enterprise help desk, open source help desk.

Segmentation by solution: Comprises ticketing sortation, ticket scheduling, alert management and others.

Segmentation by organization size: Comprises SME and large enterprises

Segmentation by application: Comprises automotive, BFSI, IT & Telecom, retail, healthcare and others

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

