ElcomSoft Decrypts iMessages in iCloud

Moscow, Russia – June 14, 2018 – ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft Phone Breaker, the company’s forensic extraction tool. Version 8.30 gains the ability to remotely access iMessage conversations stored in Apple iCloud, and becomes the first forensic tool on the market to extract encrypted iMessage conversation histories from the cloud. Over-the-air iMessage extraction is available for users running iOS 11.4 and newer.

“The communication protocol used for exchanging iMessages is extremely secure”, says Vladimir Katalov, ElcomSoft CEO. “Before iOS 11.4, sent and received text messages and iMessages could be only accessed by analyzing a physical iPhone device or iPhone’s full system backup. The new release of Elcomsoft Phone Breaker enables remote access to iMessage conversation histories stored in Apple iCloud, which is a breakthrough achievement considering how well-protected the iMessages and the iPhone itself are.”

In addition, Elcomsoft Phone Viewer is updated to display iMessages extracted by Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 8.30.

The user’s iCloud/Apple ID authentication credentials are required to access iCloud data, as well as the secondary authentication factor for passing the Two-Factor Authentication prompt. In addition, one must provide a passcode (iPhone/iPad) or system password (Mac) from one of the enrolled devices.

The iCloud synchronization mechanism is separate from and works in addition to iCloud system backups. Unlike iCloud backups that occur on daily basis, iMessage synchronization is near instant. If the device has an Internet connection, conversations are updated in the cloud with little or no delay. This enables Elcomsoft Phone Breaker users to access to iMessages sent and received by the user in near real-time manner.

In addition to iMessages, Elcomsoft Phone Breaker can extract iCloud Keychain as well as many types of synchronized data including call logs, Safari data (browsing history, open tabs and bookmarks), calendars, notes and contacts, Apple Maps, Wallet and iBooks data.

The update is free of charge to all customers who purchased or renewed their Elcomsoft Phone Breaker or Elcomsoft Mobile Forensic Bundle license within one year. Discounted renewal is available to customers whose maintenance plan has already expired.

Get more information on Elcomsoft Phone Breaker and download free trial version at https://www.elcomsoft.com/eppb.html