Automotive Stamped Components Market 2018 Global Growth Opportunities, Key Driving Factors, Industry Scenario and Forecast to 2023

Automotive Stamped Component Market 2018

Automotive Stamped Component Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023.

Global Automotive Stamped Component Market Information by Technology (Bending, Flanging, Embossing, Coining, Blanking), Station Type (Single, Progressive), Stamping Process (Mechanical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic), Forming Temperature (Hot, Cold), Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, HCV).

Market Scenario:

Automotive stamping involves the placing of a sheet of metal on a stamping press and the use of stamping die and a set of tools for transforming the flat sheet of metal into the desired shape. This process provides the automobile manufacturers with different forms of metal, which are ready to be fitted with one another to make the manufacturing process faster. Thus, these stamped components are ready to use products, which can be installed in an automobile. The stamping technology is more effective, owing to the increased use of aluminum sheets in automobile manufacture. Aluminum is known to be strong, and lightweight. Thus, the power-to-weight ratio of the automobile is greatly increased, aiding in vehicle efficiency.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive stamped component market are increased demand for lighter and high performing vehicles, increased expectation for speedy delivery of the vehicle, higher probability of consumers switching to better and more efficient automobiles faster. High demand for custom sized carsover the last decade and cost & time reduction offered by stamped component manufacturing system, are also some of them. The global automotive stamped component market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approx. 4 % (2017 to 2023).

Automotive Stamped Component Market Key Players Analyzed in This Research:

Gestamp Automoción (Spain), Trans-Matic Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Lindy Manufacturing (U.S.), Batesville Tool & Die Inc. (U.S.), All-New Stamping Company (U.S.), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), and Hobson & Motzer Inc. (U.S.). Magna International Inc. (Canada), Lyons Tool & Die Co (U.S.), Acro Metal Stamping Company (U.S.), Manor Tool and Manufacturing Company (U.S.), Clow Stamping Inc. (U.S.), Shiloh Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Kenmode Tool and Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), and Martinrea International Inc. (Canada) are among others.

Automotive Stamped Component Market Segmentation:

On the basis of technology, the most commonly used processes are bending and blanking, owing to the ease of operation, low cost of the process, durability of the finished product and ease of mass production. On the basis of number of stations, the progressive / series stage operation is more effective in executing mass production while the single stage operation is used more for niche market and precision requirements. On the basis of stamping process, mechanical process is the most economically viable option for mass scale production, the hydraulic process is the most widely used in low to medium load cases and the pneumatic process is the costliest and used for high precision and niche cases.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North America market (especially U.S. and Canada), is the second largest automotive market in the world. The sheer size and the number of automobiles manufactured in this market are huge. Moreover, people here prefer bigger and robust cars (mini trucks). Thus, the automotive stamped component market is destined to grow at a fast pace. The Asia Pacific automotive market is growing at an unprecedented rate. The consumers here prefer small-sized vehicles. Owing to the large market size and immediate demand, fast-paced automobile production can only be achieved using this system. The Europe market generally demands automobiles with a high power-to-weight ratio which can be achieved precisely using the method of stamped component.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Automotive Stamped Component Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Automotive Stamped Component Market by its Technology, No. of Stations, Stamping Process, Forming Temperature, Vehicle Type and Region.

The report for Global Automotive Stamped Component Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

