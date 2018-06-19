Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Size, Industry Growth, Trends and Analysis Research Report

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, united Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market By Applications (Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Sports Equipment, Musical Instruments, And Others) And By Region Till 2023



Top Key Players Analysed in this Report are:-

LG Chem. (South Korea)

INEOS Styrolution (Germany)

Trinseo (U.S.)

KUMHO PETROCHEMICA (South Korea)

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. (Taiwan)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

BASF SE (Germany)

TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

Ravago Americas (U.S.)

Market Overview:

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS is a thermoplastic resin, which is commonly used in injection molding applications. It is available in the form of amorphous powder. This product is derived from butadiene, acrylonitrile, and styrene, which result into the formation of shiny, glossy yet tough, and durable plastic called acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. It is one of the finest polymers in styrenic family due to some important characteristic features such as greater hardness, toughness, good chemical resistance, and better stability. The global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is primarily driven by the rapidly growing construction activities, increasing urbanization, and industrialization around the world. Additionally, increasing standards of living and disposable income of people, especially in developing countries incentivizing them to invest more in high end construction and home decorative activities. However, the major factor, which may restrain the growth of the market during the review period is fluctuating prices of this product on the backdrop of limited supply of raw material as compared to the demand for the end product.

Segmentation

The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market is segregated on the basis of application and region.

Based on the application the Market is divided into appliances, electrical & electronics, automotive, building & construction, consumer goods, sports equipment, musical instruments, and others.

Geographically, the Markets are divided into five major regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Targeted Audience:-

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market

