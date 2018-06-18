Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2017-2027

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing number of patients suffering from any addiction related to alcohol or tobacco, rising government initiatives and increasing support by NGOs and agenesis are the key factors which are propelling the substance use disorder treatment market. In regards of this, The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a branch of the U.S Department of Health and Human Services has multiple programs to improve awareness. The SAMHSA organized various programs and initiatives with the help of government agencies and many organizations to increase awareness about the chronic ill-effects of substance abuse. Such programs are aimed to eradicate illicit drug use in federal workplaces and helps all workplaces become drug-free. However, the reluctance of individuals in accessing treatment modalities and the discontinuation of behavioral therapies leading to relapse are the factors which are restraining the growth of this market. Government initiatives and funding are key opportunities to this market.

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6008

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global substance use disorder treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and geography

Based on type, global substance use disorder treatment market is segmented as below:

Alcohol abuse treatment

Nicotine abuse treatment

Drug abuse treatment

Based on treatment, global substance use disorder treatment market is segmented as below

Detoxification

Counselling and behavioral therapy

Medication

Support group

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: Overview

The global market for substance use disorder treatment is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to increasing initiatives by government and welfare agenesis initiatives. Furthermore, inclination of people towards less addiction of tobacco and alcohol, are the growth factor for the substance use disorder treatment market. However, breaking the substance abuse cycle is a difficult and tedious process. Hence, pharmaceutical manufacturers have developed several products to assist in recovery from substance abuse. The substance use disorder treatment is categorized by types which includes alcohol abuse treatment, nicotine abuse treatment, and drug abuse treatment. Out of that, alcohol abuse treatment segment expected to account the major share due to improved rehab facilities, increasing in government initiatives, and the rising awareness in developing countries.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6008

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global substance use disorder treatment market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe together dominates the global substance use disorder treatment market due to increasing government initiatives and increasing prevalence of substance abuse in developed countries. Asia Pacific substance use disorder treatment market is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets due to large addicted population which requires firm treatments.

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Market: Key Players

The market for substance use disorder treatment is consolidated with a presence of few strong players. Some of the players identified in global substance use disorder treatment market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Alkermes plc., Pfizer, Inc., Cipla Limited, Intas Biopharmaceuticals.