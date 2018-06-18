North America Pen Needles Market Countries Analysis, and Competitive Strategies Analysis

Pen needles are utilized in conjunction with injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body. A pen needle consists of a hollow needle that is embedded in a very plastic hub and attaches to injection pens. Pen needles are offered in an exceedingly variety of needle lengths and diameters and are utilized by health professionals and patients for injection of a selection of medicines. They are commonly utilized by people with diabetes who typically require multiple daily insulin injections.

North America pen needles market is predicted to achieve USD 0.78 billion by 2021 from USD 0.47 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.60% for the subsequent five years 2016-2021. Conferences, campaigns, and congresses to form consciousness regarding pen needle utilization are expected to continue promoting the growth of the pen needles market inside the forecast period of time.

Drivers and Restraints:

According to the world Health Organization in 2014, over 1.9 billion individuals were well-known to be overweight, of which, around 600 million folks were weighty. Risk factors like avoirdupois and being overweight are very connected to the incidence of diabetes that has been rising by epidemic proportions, therefore engendering a high prevalence of diabetes. Consistent with the American Diabetes Association, the number of individuals in a given cluster or population who are reportable to own a disease. In 2015, 30.3 million Americans, or 9.4% of the population, had diabetes. Close to 1.25 million American children and adults have type 1 diabetes.

The large population afflicted with diabetes is driving the marketplace for insulin delivery devices a bit like the pen needles. The progressively rising infrastructure and conjointly the rising oversight at intervals the healthcare business in several regions of the planet is one among the foremost important promoters of the market growth. In addition, the rising awareness of health consciousness, painless injections with pen needles, and improvement in compensation policies are effectively increasing the marketplace for pen needles.

Geographical Segmentation:

On the idea of geographical areas, North America pen needles market is divided as U.S. and Canada. The U.S., is approximated to account for larger share of the North America pen needles market in 2016, whereas Canada is calculated to grow at the next best CAGR throughout the forecast period 2016-2021.

UltiMed, Inc., Allison Medical, Inc., Owen Mumford, Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen, Artsana S.p.a., HTL-STREFA S.A., Terumo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Ypsomed Holding AG are the major players accounting for major share of the North America pen needles market in 2016.

